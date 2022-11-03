Fallen leaves blanket portion of north side By Steve Sharp steves@dailyunion.com Nov 3, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Leaves1 Steve Sharp Buy Now Leaves2 Steve Sharp Buy Now Leaves4 Steve Sharp Buy Now Leaves3 Steve Sharp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fort Atkinson’s north side was blanketed—and piled—in fallen maple leaves on Tuesday afternoon.This had staff members from the city’s public works department busy cleaning them up along North Main Street near Frederick Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
