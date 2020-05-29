Fort Community Credit Union, based in Fort Atkinson, has delayed reopening its branch lobbies following their closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"For the safety of our teams and members, we will no longer be opening our branch lobbies on June 1st," FCCU announced Friday."A reopening date will be decided on and communicated once we have taken the appropriate precautionary measures to safeguard our teams and branch facilities.
"As our situation changes, we will post service updates on our website at fortcommunity.com and will continue to share relevant and timely information on our Facebook page," FCCU added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.