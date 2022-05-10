On Tuesday, April 26, fifth grade students from the School District of Fort Atkinson were celebrated as they graduated from the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program.
Each year the Fort Atkinson Police Department, School District of Fort Atkinson and multiple area businesses team up to sponsor the 10-week DARE program. The DARE program was founded in the early 1980s to bring students tools and education to make healthy choices.
In its current form, the program is led by a Fort Atkinson Police Department member. Entering his third year as DARE Officer, Brian Enger teaches fifth grade classrooms throughout the district one day per week.
In the opening remarks, Luther Elementary School Principal Dave Geiger spoke to the overwhelmingly positive response of the students to the program — much as a result of Officer Enger’s hard work and dedication to the Fort Atkinson community.
Officer Enger took the stage to share information about the DARE program with families in attendance.
“The DARE program is not only focused on harmful substances — such as drugs, tobacco and alcohol — but also teaches students about ways to handle stress, friendships and other healthy decision-making tactics,” Enger remarked.
To reinforce these topics, he said that daily classroom activities could include informational presentations, role-playing games, and other activities to support safe and responsible decision-making.
“In addition to the weekly classes, some homework assignments were a part of the program,” Enger said. “One assignment that stood out was the DARE Essay.”
He discussed the assignment, sharing that it could be about anything but should relate to a topic covered during the class.
After sharing the flow of the event, Officer Enger introduced K9 Officer Truman and K9 Handler Adams of the Lake Mills Police Department for a K9 demonstration. K9 Officer Truman, a nearly five-year-old Belarusian Dutch Shepherd, was introduced to the crowd of adoring students and families for a demonstration.
While introducing his furry partner, Handler Adams spoke about the dog’s training and capabilities. Within the K9 training program, K9 Truman had become proficient in searching for narcotics, patrol and utility purposes, tracking a subject, and article searches.
As a part of the K9 Officer demonstration, Officer Adams placed four cardboard boxes on the front of the stage. Three boxes were empty, and one box had a training material that represented a possible illegal substance.
Mere moments after the one-word command to begin searching, the four-legged officer had identified the correct box. K9 Officer Truman was given his favorite ball as a reward, which is the dog’s primary motivation.
After an impressive demonstration of K9 Officer Truman’s finely-tuned senses, fifth-grade teacher Mrs. Telfer donned a protective “bite suit.” Once given another command, the dog launched and sank its teeth into the would-be evil-doer.
Students were audibly impressed with the dog’s strength and obedience.
This year’s ceremony featured guest speaker Pat Miller, head coach of the men’s basketball team at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Miller’s speech contained life lessons and was titled: “5 Things I Wish I Knew in 5th Grade.”
Miller’s first point spoke to finding the courage to try new things. He talked about failure, and that, from his view, failure not only is OK but almost required. He continued saying that in coaching and teaching, he often is asked what his “magic secret” is to success.
He responds each time, saying that there is no one path to success, but success requires many tactics — from hard work to kindness and dedication to perseverance.
Miller’s speech went on to implore students to have gratitude and understand how fortunate they are to live in a positive and supportive community like Fort Atkinson.
With that, he shared his excitement that each student has the potential to be anyone they choose to be.
In closing, Miller tied each of his points to the idea of students surrounding themselves with positive friends. He joked: “Show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future.”
After the inspirational words from Coach Miller, Officer Enger introduced all fifth-grade classroom teachers who came to the stage to read off each of their students’ names.
Students crossed the stage to receive their diplomas as their names were called. Each student shook hands with Officer Enger and their school’s principal.
In all, more than 200 essays were received as a part of the Essay Contest. During the review process in this year’s essay contest, a panel selected an outstanding essay from each school as the school-level winner.
The top essay from each school went on to an overall round.
The following students were selected as the winner at each school: Luther Elementary, Aubrey Keller; Purdy Elementary, Maggie Fredrick; Rockwell Elementary, Maggie Matthews; Barrie Elementary, Alex Luebke; Crown of Life Christian Academy, Alexandra Moore; St. Joseph Catholic School, Grace Tess; and St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Samson Vik.
The Overall Essay award was given to Luther Elementary fifth-grader Aubrey Keller. While excited to share her essay with the group, Aubrey chose to have her teacher, Mrs. Tamblyn, read the essay.
In the winning essay, Keller speaks to a number of the concepts covered in the program, including peer pressure, stress and effective communication.
In her last DARE graduation ceremony as Purdy Elementary School Principal, Leigh Ann Scheuerell shared: “DARE is such a wonderful program for our community. I appreciate that our students get to learn from and spend time with our Fort Atkinson Police Department in such a positive way. I’m thankful to the community and all who sponsor this important program.”
Sincere thanks were extended to many area businesses: Fort Transportation, Spacesaver, Police 1 Magazine, Jonas Office Products, Epic Real Estate Group, Fort Community Credit Union, Epic Property Management, Jones Dairy Farm, Fireside Dinner Theatre, Day Insurance, Badger Basement, Krueger Jeweler, Kiwanis Club, Salamone’s, Ten Pin Motors, Abendroth Water Conditioning, Incipient Phase Comp Bbq, Crimson Salon and Spa, Badger Bank, Blodgett Garden Center, and Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition.
A video of the ceremony is available at the following link: https://youtu.be/oc1S64FHc9I
For more on how to support the DARE Program or with questions, reach out to the School District of Fort Atkinson Community Engagement team at info@fortschools.org. — Contributed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.