Light music played overhead as colorful lights slowly changed to add a sense of relaxation.
It feels like a trip outside in nature with sounds and color, as stress is left behind. But here, the pod is training your body to find that easiness again in life.
And that’s something everyone can use during a pandemic.
Liza Abitz walked over to the pod that resembles a large bed equipped with speakers and a panel overhead for light therapy. The side of the pod is open, allowing a cozy feeling.
“Everything is designed for each person,” she said of what music is chosen, as violins played on this day.
At the Life Center of Wisconsin, there is a new way to relax and bring one’s body back into balance by using light and sound therapy. It’s a way for the body to detox from environmental toxins that contribute to low energy, inflammation, stress and premature aging.
“Much of our society is at fight or flight,” said Abitz, who owns the business and is a sound therapist. “This is supporting your body to heal itself.”
Abitz began her business in Madison four years ago but recently opened a studio in downtown Fort Atkinson to be closer to her home in Cambridge.
But her journey into a holistic approach to health began long before when she found herself living in San Francisco at age 25 and feeling ill. Doctor trips and the search began. But there was nothing to point to as the cause. Then she started a life of yoga, eating well and maintaining her health.
As her journey continued into wellness, she came across a new experience she wanted to try in 2012. The therapy involving light intrigued her.
“I knew I wanted this experience and I flew to Colorado to do that,” she said.
For Abitz, there was a lot of emotional release after trying the wellness approach. She had been dealing with migraine headaches, but no longer does. Her daughter, she said, also tried the experience.
“I wanted to create one in Madison,” she said.
“Along with relaxation we added energy readings.”
Abitz said the idea with the pod is to help bring the immune and nervous systems into balance.
How a pod experience works is by letting the body come out of a stress level through music and lights while lying down on the bed-like structure. Bio feedback readings also can be done before the 45-minute session that measures stress and anxiety levels, emotional health and chakra alignments, to name a few.
“And bring that into equilibrium,” Abitz said.
Getting into the pod is no different than going to bed. Lying on your back, there are five dim lights above that add a gentle hue change.
“It helps relax the body with the addition of music,” she said.
The light music that plays is selected by Abitz for each person. And, she said, there is a science behind what is chosen.
“Everything is designed for each person and is highly vetted. Music is picked to heal the body,” she said.
“Violin has a strong influence on cardio.”
The area also is set up for couples to experience relaxation.
“We can get two people in the pod. It’s couple’s therapy without talking,” she said.
After spending time in the pod, the body can heal at a rapid pace, Abitz said. When going to a session, the first experience is three sessions, then maintenance after that might be once a month.
“We are creating a cellular memory to remind the body what that state feels like,” she said.
While many of us are walking around each day carrying a large amount of stress, the pod is a way to remind your body to relax and have all the benefits that come with that.
“Deep relaxation and bliss,” Abitz said.
“You can feel tired, but your energy level goes up.”
But people who are using the pod are not the only ones looking to relieve stress. Abitz said this has been used by people dealing with conditions like cancer, emotional or mental health and even those who have been abused.
“We believe the body can heal anything,” she said.
“If you think nothing can help, you should try this.”
Elevated anxiety and stress can affect the body, and that elevation controls things like breathing and heart rate.
By cutting that stress, there are benefits to be had.
“Everyone benefits from taking the body through that,” she said. “And taken out of that stress response.”
If You Go
Life Center of Wisconsin is located at 10 S. Water St. in downtown Fort Atkinson above Humphrey Floral and Gift. Check out Life Center of Wisconsin online at lifecenerwi.com or call 608-354-8805 for an appointment.
