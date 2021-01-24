Two children lost their lives in a house fire in the city of Fort Atkinson early Saturday morning.
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department received a call concerning a structure fire in the 400 block of Milo Street at 3:23 a.m., according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Firefighters arrived in less than four minutes and found the two-story home “with heavy fire throughout,” the post stated.
Two young family members who were reported trapped in the home perished in the fire, the post continued.
Fort Atkinson Fire Department Division Chief Tom Gerondale told the Daily Union Sunday that any further information about the fire likely would be released by Fire Chief Daryl Rausch on Monday.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s Office, according to the social media post.
A number of area fire, EMS and other public safety departments assisted at the scene, the post further noted.
After the fire department’s post was shared on several community-oriented social media sites, community members organized, looking for ways to help the family.
Addressing the community through social media, a family member, Gely Aparicio Moreno, thanked residents for their thoughts, prayers and support.
“I asked permission to one of the primary family members, who is my cousin, and he said go ahead and let our community know so we can get through this together,” Moreno wrote on Facebook.
Moreno identified the children who perished in the fire as teenager Bryan Palacios and his nephew, Ethon Graciano.
“Bryan tried to be a hero by giving his own life for the little one, but unfortunately neither one of the two could make it out of the fire,” Moreno wrote, adding: “Now we are all mourning the loss of their lives. This tragedy leaves many in great pain and incurable sadness.”
A GoFundMe page was begun Saturday. Those interested in making a donation through the site can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-palaciosperez-family.
As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a goal of $40,000 had been set with donations reaching $34,926. Some 515 community members had made donations through the site, with the average donor contributing between $25 and $100.”
GoFundMe fundraiser organizer Carly Salazar wrote on the page that her son and Bryan had been friends for nearly 10 years. As donations arrived to the site, she wrote, “for the first time all day I saw my son smile when he saw all the donations coming in. He couldn’t believe it.”
She thanked the community for its outpouring of support.
St. Vincent de Paul, 1525 Summit Ave., also has announced through social media that it is accepting items for the family, including cash donations.
Those interested in supporting the family through St. Vincent can learn more about drop-off times on the nonprofit’s website: https://www.svdpfort.com.
