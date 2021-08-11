When Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch arrived at the DB Oaks building Tuesday, flames already were coming through the roof.
First on the scene, he soon was joined by seven city employees who double as firefighters. They were greeted by a line of roaring orange flame and a black billow of smoke that stretched miles into the sky.
Rausch was back at the site of the fire early Wednesday, giving updates against a backdrop of charred, twisted wreckage still punctuated by orange flames and frequent small explosions.
In the interim, all 44 members of Fort Atkinson's volunteer fire department had pitched in to fight the blaze, assisted by volunteers from 48 other departments spread across five counties and two states.
"They did a great job," Rausch said of all of the firefighters who worked on the scene. "This very easily could have spread to envelop the whole complex."
The aim was never to save the whole building, but to minimize damage and keep the fire from spreading to other area buildings and homes, Rausch said. The portion of the building where the fire started is completely destroyed, he said, though another portion of the building remains completely functional.
He noted that firefighters used up to 5,000 gallons a minute to knock down the flames on the front end of the fire. Because the city's water system can replenish only about 2,000 gallons a minute, the system was taxed in terms of moving the water around the city, leading to some low water pressure problems elsewhere.
However, at no point did the department run out of water, he said.
All in all, firefighters used around a million gallons of water, and all of this water combined with debris and chemicals caused runoff which headed to the Rock River. Mitigation efforts along the edge of the river sought to contain fire-related pollution to keep the river as clean as possible.
"At this point, we're monitoring the fire and letting it burn out," Rausch said just after 7 a.m. Wednesday. "There's no danger to the surrounding properties, but we do expect it to continue burning for a few days."
There was no one in the building at the time the fire started, but a few firefighters did require medical treatment due to heat exhaustion and at least one significant injury.
The temperature in Fort Atkinson Tuesday afternoon was around 94 degrees, and the roaring blaze and heavy protective gear just added to the stress on responders.
"We had a couple of heat-related injuries early on, one of which was treated on the scene and the other of which was transported to the hospital," Rausch said.
"Later in the evening, one of our Fort firefighters received a significant, life-threatening cut while fighting the fire," the chief said, declining to release the name of the injured firefighter. "He was transported to the Fort hospital to begin with and from there to the University Hospital in Madison, where he's undergoing surgery."
In the early hours of the fire, Fort Atkinson police went from door to door in the local neighborhood advising people to evacuate for their safety.
"There were some pretty big explosions early on," Rausch said. "We had some LP tanks blow up."
Smaller explosions continued throughout the fire through Wednesday morning, which he said could be paint cans blowing up.
Fort Atkinson firefighters were on scene for close to 12 hours before yielding to a night crew of mutual aid departments.
"I sent my members home to rest,"Rausch said.
Around 7 a.m. a new day crew of firefighters from distant departments arrived to provide relief, and another crew was set to keep an eye on the site starting at midday today.
Rausch said the department has not determined exactly how the blaze started, and given the amount of destruction, he said they're unlikely to ever know.
The former Thomas Industries building, owned by Randy Knox since 1985, provided space for a number of local businesses.
Knox told the Daily Union Tuesday that one of the tenants in the building had just received a large shipment of Vietnamese rubber, which provided ample fuel as the blaze was getting started.
Rausch thanked Knox and Hoard's Dairyman for providing responders with floor plans for the building to aid in the firefighting efforts.
Meanwhile, numerous local businesses and individuals stepped up to provide water and food for the hard-pressed firefighters.
"The community support we've seen has been outstanding," Rausch said.
Gesturing to a load of bottled water piled on site equivalent to the size of a small car, Rausch said that the day before, that stack had been twice as high, and the department still had more donated water in reserve back at the station.
Food and water donations came in steadily on Tuesday as firefighters from Fort Atkinson and other departments battled the blaze.
One local business, for example, donated 10 pizzas. Then that business' customers, hearing about the donation, kept adding to that order as one way of expressing their appreciation for the volunteer firefighters and the efforts they were putting in to keep the community safe.
"We had help coming in from all over," Rausch said. "One department came from Boone County (Illinois,) and they said they could see the smoke from this fire on the horizon as they were pulling out of their own station."
Rausch noted that the departments providing aid primarily were made up of volunteers just like Fort Atkinson's.
Instances such as this really underline the need for a strong, trained local fire department, he said.
Even though the Fort Atkinson Department is pretty much at full roster right now, Rausch said that many other small-town departments are having trouble attracting volunteers.
"I don't know how much longer this model is sustainable," the chief said. "Volunteer departments are really stretched."
Meanwhile, the Fort Atkinson department has responded to more calls than ever this year, though no one underlying cause links the incidents, Rausch said.
