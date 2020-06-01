KOSHKONONG — A fire late Sunday night destroyed a farmhouse along Creamery Road in the Town of Koshkonong, but no one was injured, according to local officials.
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was notified of the blaze at 11:19 p.m. and the house was fully engulfed in flames at that time, said Division Chief Tom Gerondal.
“It was a total loss even on our arrival,” he said.
The house was set on a farm located at 5850 Creamery Road at County Highway K between Fort Atkinson and Whitewater, just west of U.S. Highway 12.
Several departments responded to the blaze, including Fort Atkinson and Whitewater. Various departments also supplied equipment such as water tenders.
“We were on scene until 3:07 a.m., but that included an extended wait time for We Energies,” Gerondale said.
The energy company had to cut power to the property.
To put out the last of the smoking debris, the department called in Jackel Bros. to tear down the structure.
“Only way to get to hotspots,” Gerondale said.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this point. Officials did not know whether the house was occupied.
