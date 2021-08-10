A fire that filled Fort Atkinson with a giant cloud of black smoke Tuesday started in a building that had a shipment of Vietnamese rubber inside.
Randy Knox, owner of the building, said when he found out about the fire he instantly called his main tenant of the building, Tim Carnes, who was storing the rubber in the building.
“I tried calling him right away to make sure he was OK,” Knox said. “He is on vacation in Wyoming.”
The fire, along the 700 block of Oak Street, started shortly before noon as black smoke could be seen for miles, looming over the city. No one is known to have been injured or killed in the blaze. However, some firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion.
Fire crews battling the blaze also were fighting hot weather as the heat index hit 102 degrees in Fort Atkinson on Tuesday.
Businesses in the area include the Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson and CAM Enterprises.
“It got real hot, real fast,” Knox said of the blaze.
Fort Atkinson Police Department officers were observed going door to door encouraging residents near North Main and Oak streets to evacuate the area.
Police also are asking people to avoid the area.
People who are evacuated can go to the municipal building in downtown Fort Atkinson or the Hoard Historical Museum.
Knox said he heard people who were in the building talk about an electrical fire smell.
“They think, the people who were in the building, that it smelled like an electrical fire,” he said. “But we will wait for the fire marshal to decide that.”
Knox said there is a heavy electrical feed on the north end of the building where the fire might have started.
“There’s been a large shipment of rubber from Vietnam Tim had that was unloaded here some time ago, not picked up yet,” Knox said. “That’s in that north end.”
There have been a number of tenants over the years in the building, said Knox, who purchased the structure in 1985 from Thomas Industries which had vacated the building years prior. He also did renovation to the structure.
“We were involved with a storm door company called Wand Corporation,” he said. “They were in multiple locations.”
Fire crews from as far away Dane and Winnebago (Illinois) counties are responding to the blaze, along with firefighters from Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills and Watertown. The Fort Atkinson Police Department and various ambulance personnel also responded.
A plume of thick, black smoke could be seen for miles as people were pulling along sides of streets to take video and photos of the giant cloud of smoke.
Fire crews were working to extinguish the blaze as the bellowing smoke continued through the afternoon and early evening.
At the scene Tuesday evening, the plume of smoke still could be seen lingering in the air, although it was more dispersed and less dense.
At the site, Chris Scherer, a general storage tenant in the warehouse and Fort Atkinson City Council president, said cause of the blaze still has not been determined.
To the best of his knowledge, he said no animals were in the adjacent Kennel Club, which was left relatively unscathed by the blaze.
He estimated other local businesses were affected by the fire including a “handful of small contractors and other tenants within this facility.”
“It’s a facility that often looks empty and abandoned, but actually had a pretty thriving group of entrepreneurs within the building,” Scherer said.
He did not know the number of residents that were evacuated, but city officials “initially assessed (the situation) and said we can open up facilities at the city to help anyone who temporarily is displaced.”
Those facilities, he said, will remain open until everyone can return safely home. Scherer said firefighters ran out of water mid-afternoon and had to summon other agencies to provide additional water tankers and mutual aid.
He said he walked up and down the street and counted 20 to 25 different agencies that responded to Fort Atkinson’s request for help.
“But a great response from everybody in the area,” Scherer commented. “We had departments (come) from north and south of us as far south as Loves Park (Illinois). And we truly appreciate all of the effort they have put into being here today and helping to make sure this fire was not worse than it was.”
When looking at an old industrial building that encompasses two city blocks, he said, the fact that only one-third of the building was razed by the fire is remarkable.
“Especially with the winds and the heat that we had today — we had a lot going in our favor in wind direction,” Scherer said. “We did not have a lot going in our favor starting out so hot.”
But that’s where the community stepped up, he remarked.
“There’s 30 bags of ice and hundreds of cases of water that the community dropped off to make sure the guys and gals (firefighters) stayed hydrated and safe,” Scherer said. “Everything was efficiently run.
“Anybody who was feeling exhaustion came off the scene and immediately was well taken care off,” he added. “So that’s the part where I look at it and go, it’s very, very sad to have lost a building, but we are so fortunate to have the fire departments step up and come and help us through mutual aid.”
He said the fire could have been so much worse but that the fire professionals really stepped up.
“They have done a phenomenal job,” Scherer said. “This could have been far worse, and they did a spectacular job of (containing) it to this area.
“And our community (at large) stepped up in so many ways,” he concluded. “This is a reminder of just how great Fort Atkinson is at a time like this.”
Crews also were working Tuesday night to prevent debris from the fire from entering the Rock River. Firefighters will continue to battle the fire well into the evening and likely will let what still is burning to burn itself out.
Check back to dailyunion.com for more updates as this story develops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.