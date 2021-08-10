A fire that filled Fort Atkinson with a giant cloud of black smoke Tuesday started in a building that had a shipment of Vietnamese rubber inside.
Randy Knox said when he found out about the fire he instantly called his main tenant of the building, Tim Carnes, who was storing the rubber in the building.
“I tried calling him right away to make sure he was OK,” Knox said. “He is on vacation in Wyoming.”
The fire, near the 700 block of Oak Street, started shortly before noon as black smoke could be seen for miles, looming over the city.
Fire crews battling the blaze are also fighting hot weather as the heat index is currently 102 degrees in Fort Atkinson. It is not known if there are any injuries.
Businesses in the area include the Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson and CAM Enterprises.
“It got real hot real fast,” Knox said of the blaze.
Fort Atkinson Police Department officers were observed going door to door encouraging residents near North Main and Oak streets to evacuate the area.
Police also are asking people to avoid the area.
People who are evacuated can go to the municipal building in downtown Fort Atkinson or the Hoard Historical Museum.
Knox said he heard people who were in the building talk about an electrical fire smell.
“They think, the people who were in the building, that it smelled like an electrical fire,” he said. “But we will wait for the fire marshal to decide that.”
Knox said there is a heavy electrical feed on the north end of the building where the fire might have started.
“There’s been a large shipment of rubber from Vietnam Tim had that was unloaded here some time ago, not picked up yet," Knox said. "That’s in that north end.”
There have been a number of tenants over the years in the building, said Knox, who purchased the structure in 1985 from Thomas Industries which had vacated the building years prior. He also did renovation to the structure.
“We were involved with a storm door company called Wand Corporation," he said. "They were in multiple locations.”
Fire crews from as far away Dane and Winnebago (Illinois) counties are responding to the blaze, along with firefighters from Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills and Watertown. The Fort Atkinson Police Department and various ambulance personnel also responded.
A plume of thick, black smoke could be seen for miles as people were pulling along sides of streets to take video and photos of the giant cloud of smoke.
Fire crews are working to extinguish the blaze as the bellowing smoke continued through the afternoon.
