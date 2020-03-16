The Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson has shut down production of “Guys and Dolls” through at least April 12 as businesses and organizations continue to adjust to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
On Monday, the Jefferson County Health Department said large gatherings of 50 or more should be postponed or canceled, as recommended in the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) new guidelines.
The Fireside decided to close production of the show Sunday night.
“There is no higher priority to our entire Fireside family than the safety, health and well-being of our guests, employees and the surrounding community in which we operate. In order to protect the health of our guests, staff and the community, we have made the difficult decision to close our entire operation through Sunday, April 12, effective Sunday evening March 15,” said owner Ryan Klopcic on the company’s website.
He said they will continue to post updates on their website for further developments.
“These are unprecedented and difficult times. Rest assured, we will continue to monitor this developing situation closely, stay in contact with health organizations, and other expert organizations. This down time will allow us to further assess the situation, respond to ever-changing developments and develop a strategy to re-open when that time comes. As you are aware, this is a constantly developing, very fast-moving situation with updates to information by the hour. We will continue to email and post updates on our website as this situation evolves,” he said.
“We deeply apologize to our guests who had reservations for ‘Guys and Dolls’ or reservations for dining in the next four weeks," Klopcic added. "We thank you for your patience and continued support of The Fireside. We are doing everything possible to weather these events and plan on being back in the near future to entertain you."
For those who had reservations for the show, a box office agent will be reaching out to the ticketholders.
“Our staff will be extremely busy on the phone lines and call volume will be extremely high. We appreciate your patience as we respond to our guest’s questions,” he said.
