First baby born in 2023 at Fort HealthCare arrives at 4:54 a.m. Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Jan 6, 2023

The first baby born in 2023 at Fort HealthCare arrived a little earlier than expected.Parents Vanrea Clarke and Derick Clarke II welcomed their third child, Derick Carlton Clarke III, at Jan. 1 at 4:54 a.m."I couldn't believe it," Vanrea Clarke said. "I was expecting the first baby to be born maybe around 12:05 (a.m.) but not my baby (at 4:54 a.m.)."The younger Derick's birth was highly unexpected. He was born at 37 weeks and his due date was originally scheduled for Jan. 20, Vanrea said. Nevertheless, Derick proved healthy enough to return home."I actually packed the hospital bag the night before he was born," she said, laughing. "Less than 24 hours of him being born I packed his bag, it was highly, highly unexpected."
