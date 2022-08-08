FORT ATKINSON — The City of Fort Atkinson has awarded its first Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan to Pete’s Tire.
The Whitewater-based small business has purchased Power Tire, 2 Madison Ave.
According to Rebecca Houseman LeMire, Fort Atkinson city manager, Pete Brock established the business in Whitewater in 1992 after starting in the industry in 1975 when he worked for Firestone in Elkhorn.
In 1986, he was hired to manage the Whitewater Goodyear store and eventually established Pete’s Tire in Whitewater in 1992. In 2012, Brock built Pete’s Tire Service in Elkhorn. His daughter Rebecca and her husband now own and run that store. Brock now runs the Whitewater store with his son Jonathan Brock and daughter Rachel Pattermann.
“After acquiring the property in Fort Atkinson, they intend to clean up the outside of the building with paint, update electrical services, replace the furnace and air conditioner, repair the floor of the facility, replace the ceiling, remodel the office and add new overhead doors,” LeMire said.
The business offers roadside service, new tires, tire repairs, ball joints, tie rods, oil changes, muffler systems, alignments and hopes to add engine repair in Fort Atkinson.
The business was also recently awarded a low-interest loan through the Jefferson County Revolving Loan fund.
“The purpose of the Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund is to help stimulate the city’s economy,” LeMire said. “On Jan. 28, the Fort Atkinson Economic Development Commission approved a partnership with the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium to manage the revolving loan fund, which includes $600,000 in available funds.”
LeMire said the goal of the Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund program is to encourage the startup of new businesses and the expansion of existing businesses.
“The focus will be on assisting companies in industry sectors including, but not limited to, advanced manufacturing, agriculture or food processing, information systems or software, medical devices, biosciences and energy,” LeMire said.
Activities assisted with program funds should encourage new private investment in the City of Fort Atkinson, support a diverse mix of employment opportunities and minimize seasonal or cyclical employment fluctuations, encourage the development and use of modern technologies that increase productivity and efficiency, and support the elimination of blight and encourage urban redevelopment.
Loans of up to $100,000 or 30% of total project costs are available through this fund, made possible by a grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, a media release from the city said. The team at the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium will work with applicants through the application and underwriting process. A loan review committee will review applications and make recommendations to the economic development commission for approval.
Anyone interested in more information is encouraged to review the application and loan guidelines on the city’s website at www.fortatkinsonwi.gov. Those interested in applying for the Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund can contact Deb Reinbold, interim executive director of the JCEDC at deborahr@thriveED.org or 920-674-8710.
