JEFFERSON — The first case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County has been confirmed and is a person who recently traveled domestically and developed symptoms shortly after returning home, Jefferson County health officials said Friday.
Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, confirmed the positive diagnosis one day after Rock County also had its first case.
“The Jefferson County Health Department and area health-care providers are partnering together to complete contact tracing and follow-up guidance," Scott said. "We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving the support they need to be able to continue isolation at home.
No other information about the patient was able to be provided to protect their privacy.
“The Jefferson County Health Department is ready to deal with an increased number of cases. We will continue to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our local partners, to assure our community remains safe and healthy,” said Scott.
“We are also working with medical providers, local, state, and federal partners to work quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with people who are diagnosed with this coronavirus," she said.
