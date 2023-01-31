First Congregational United Church of Christ, of Fort Atkinson, welcomes Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe
Buy Now

Rev. Sara Rabe

 Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com

FORT ATKINSON — The members of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, of Fort Atkinson, unanimously approved the call of Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe as their settled pastor.

Rev. Rabe had served as the church’s interim minister since June 2021, which followed the departure of Rev. Chris Buckingham-Taylor who had provided ministerial leadership for 17 years, according to UCC’s press release.

Load comments