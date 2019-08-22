When Rhythm on the River begins on Saturday, a local band that’s been around for seven years with their current lineup will take the stage. Altar Boy Picnic is a cover band that plays the local scene. DJ Scullin, who joined the band in 2011, said they are a group of friends first who play in a band together. “If the band wasn’t around we would still be buddies,” he said.
The band includes Scullin, lead singer Gerry Whitty, bass player Jacob Bare and Erik Madsen on drums. Before they take the stage, I sat down with Scullin to chat. Here are five questions to get to know the band:
What kind of music did you grow up listening to?
Scullin: I leaned on my father for musical influencing - Paul Simon and The Moody Blues. And if you ask any of our band members they will all have something different. Our bass player loves Rush and our Drummer loves Ozzy Osbourne. A good musical spectrum.
Describe your show in a few words?
Scullin: We don’t take ourselves too seriously. We are up there strictly to have fun, and I think it shows in our performance, in a good way.
What’s the one band you always wanted to see but haven’t yet?
Scullin: I would like to see Rush live.
What’s the best thing about playing in front of a local crowd?
Scullin: The best part is not only be able to see them right after the show and shake their hands, and talk to them about day-to-day life, but also see them a week later at the grocery store and connect even after the show is over.
If you had to compare yourself to another band, who would that be?
Scullin: That’s kind of tricky. A lot of cover bands only play the hits. We veer away from that and we play the b sides. Stuff that was not grilled in your ears, but was also popular.
