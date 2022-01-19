What happens with student enrollment and state aid will be among the factors influencing a five-year financial forecast in the School District of Fort Atkinson.
A five-year financial projection for fiscal years 2023-27 in the school district was presented to board of education members Thursday night.
Jason Demerath, director of business services, said this “base scenario” will be the starting point for further discussions regarding budget planning for 2022-23 as well as any possible capital or operational referendum.
“If we can understand this base scenario and the assumptions that are a part of it, we can then discuss possible future budget and referendum scenarios,” Demerath said.
State equalization aidThis year, he said, “one major factor influencing the projection even more than student enrollment is what will happen with state aid and the resulting impact it will have on our tax levy under the revenue limit,” Demerath said. “Thus, it is important to understand the abnormality we are facing related to state aid before considering other factors within the projection.”
In order for Wisconsin to receive federal COVID relief funds, he said, it had to agree to what is called “Maintenance of Effort.”
“This means that as a state, Wisconsin could not reduce the percent of the state budget spent on public education as a result of an influx of new federal funding to public schools,” Demerath said. “In essence, the state can’t reduce its budget for public schools resulting in the federal funds actually offsetting state spending instead of the intended purpose of the federal funds assisting schools in dealing with pandemic-related issues in addition to state funding.”
However, even though this provision was in place, he said, the state passed a biennial budget where it increased state aid to public schools by 2.2% in 2021-22 and 3.7% in 2022-23, all while not allowing any increase in the revenue limit that public schools operate under.
“As a result, all of this increase in state aid would go to reduce taxes rather than covering increased expenses at a time when inflation is exceeding 4.5%, putting public school operating budgets in a very precarious position,” Demerath said. “Typically, when the state provides an increase in aid there is some level of increase in allowable revenue so that public schools can meet operating expense increases. That is not the case over this two-year period, resulting in some very unpredictable impacts to state equalization aid and local taxes.
“As you can imagine, seeing those kinds of changes and the way they impact our forecast did not provide a level of comfort in the projection that we should have as we discuss upcoming referendum decisions,” he added. “As a result, some of the factors were tweaked to bring the state aid increase next year closer to the 3.7% increase in the state budget for equalization aid.”
However, to provide complete transparency, the business director said these factors were changed based on no reliable data, providing a projection that should be used with caution at this point.
“At a minimum these projections provide possible boundaries related to state aid and tax implications for us to do some planning until more reliable data is shared by the state this summer,” Demerath stated. “As better information becomes available I will update these projections to be used in our decision making moving forward.”
Financial projection model providerGiven the uncertainty of the situation related to state equalization aid, coupled with the recent purchase of Forecast5 Analytics by Frontline Education and resulting staff turnover in that organization, he said it was deemed necessary to explore other possible financial projection model providers.
“The other major provider in Wisconsin outside of Forecast5 Analytics is Baird,” Demerath said. “They provide projection model services for nearly half of the districts in Wisconsin and are also our current financial advisor.
“At this time, I am leaning more towards the reliability of the Baird model due to the staff at Baird providing the service behind the model and their extensive experience in Wisconsin school finance,” he added. “Their knowledge in this time of unpredictability provides some comfort in our future planning. It is likely at this point that both models will continue to be utilized as we go through our referendum planning process as a way of verifying the results of factor changes and decisions made.”
The business director then summarized some of the major items in the current base scenario using the Baird model.
Enrollment“As has been the trend for some time now, it is predicted that our enrollment will continue to decline over the next five years,” Demerath said. “Many schools had thought that after the closures last year and a large decline in enrollment across the state and country, that enrollment might bump back up to pre-pandemic levels. However, that was not the case this year here in Fort Atkinson, and it has been widely reported that other districts across the state and nation are seeing similar issues.”
He then summarized the projected enrollment for the next five years along with a projection of head counts at each of the school levels.
“As you can see, our total headcount is projected to decrease by 345 students over the next five years with the largest decreases occurring at the middle school level (112) and the high school level (232) while the elementary sees about 20 less students over the next few years,” Demerath said. “Related to open enrollment, the gap between the number of students open enrolling in and open enrolling out has continued to close over the past few years, and that trend is projected to continue with the possibility of more students leaving our district than coming into our district at some point in the next five years.”
The director noted that this enrollment projection does not factor in any new developments within the district.
“As many know, the city is planning a new development on the northwest side of the city next to the high school,” Demerath said. “Because that development is still in the very early stages, no data is available yet as to when housing might become available there and what type of housing will be built, and its resulting impact on our enrollment.”
RevenueBecause of the projected enrollment declines, he said, the district’s total revenue also declines.
“The large drop in 2023-24 is the result of the current $3 million operational referendum expiring as of June, 2023 without a successor referendum built into the projection,” Demerath informed. “Also, in this base projection we are assuming no new revenue will be allowed by the state in any of the future years once the 2021-23 biennial budget expires.”
If the state does grant an increase in revenue at some point in the future, he said, how it impacts the district’s overall future deficits will depend upon whether it is granted as a recurring increase in the revenue limit or through per pupil aid.
“Since our enrollment is declining, any increases in the revenue limit would need to be quite large to offset the declining enrollment exemption we are granted each year,” Demerath said. “Conversely, any increase in per pupil aid is straight additional revenue that can be used immediately towards our operational expenses.”
As a point of reference, he said that in the current 2021-23 state biennial budget there was neither a revenue limit nor a per pupil aid increase granted to public schools.
Projected levy and annual taxes“We can see that as a result of the estimated large state aid increase next year, the full retirement of debt next year, and our declining enrollment impact on our revenue limit — the tax levy is projected to decrease by over 13% in 2022-23,” Demerath said. “We also can see that after the current $3 million operational referendum expires in June, 2023, the tax rate — along with revenue in the prior section — decreases greatly as we do not build into this projection any future referendum.”
The director said the district also has completed its Facilities Advisory Committee work and currently is engaged with the community in discussions around a possible capital referendum.
“Any capital and/or operational referendum that results from this year-long community conversation will impact the tax levy and rates,” Demerath said.
Looking at debt service, he said the non-referendum debt service is for the 20-year bond related to the energy and maintenance projects being completed at the high school.
“It is important to note that the referendum-approved debt service will be completely paid off in 2022-23 unless a capital referendum involving debt is approved in the near future,” Demerath said.
One item of note, he said, is that this does not factor in any increase in private school vouchers.
“As you know, local private school vouchers have increased exponentially in the past few years, however we have no basis on which to make assumptions as we do not receive any information from the State of Wisconsin on private school voucher participants other than the total dollar amount they give us each fall to base our revenue limit and tax levy amounts on,” Demerath stated.
ExpensesThe director then summarized projected expenditures in the general fund.
“Projected expenditures for the next five years are impacted by some larger than historical increases in salaries and benefits,” Demerath said. “As we all have been experiencing over the last year, prices for goods and services have been increasing at some historically high rates.”
Under current law, employee salary and wage increases are tied closely to increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which currently is trending around 4.6%,” he said.
“This would be the largest increase since at least 1991,” Demerath said. “Built into this projection is a salary and wage increase in 2022-23 of 4.5% and 3% annual increases thereafter.”
Also built into this projection, he noted, is an annual health insurance increase of 8% per year.
“While we do not know how the ongoing pandemic will impact health care coverage prices, we do know that our rate caps with Dean have expired and our claims have been trending upward, indicating that our premiums may increase at rates higher than they have in the recent past,” Demerath said. “With salaries and benefits equating to roughly 80% of our operational budget, these increases have a large impact on the forecast.”
Annual operating surplus (deficit)
With the decrease in projected revenue and the inflationary increases assumed at this point in the expenses, the business director outlined the overall surplus or deficit in each year going forward.
“Within the current three-year operational referendum (2020-21 through 2022-23) we are in line to have a slight surplus over the course of these three years,” Demerath shared. “Again, this projection shows no new revenue allowed over the next five years and does not provide for any replacement operational referendum for the one that expires in June, 2023.
“Regardless of any additional revenue granted by the state or our local taxpayers through a potential referendum, with declining enrollment forecast for the foreseeable future, one possible path forward to managing the upcoming deficits might be to manage our expenses to more closely match our declining revenues and student enrollments,” he added. “As we continue our work in the Smarter School Spending model to leverage available resources for the most impact, considering declining enrollment numbers and reallocating funding to best match those numbers and the needs of the student body that composes those numbers is an ongoing effort.”
Fund balance impactThe business director then showed the impact of the deficits on the district’s fund balance.
“At the end of the current three-year referendum, our fund balance is projected to increase slightly, by $573,934,” Demerath said. “However, without any replacement operational referendum for the expiring one and no new allowable revenue or reduction in expenses, that fund balance is quickly depleted by the middle of the 2024-25 fiscal year.”
