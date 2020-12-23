A five-year financial projection for the School District of Fort Atkinson for fiscal years 2022 to 2026 was presented recently to board of education members.
Jason Demerath, director of Business Services, prefaced the presentation by noting that the projection is the base scenario which builds in factors that definitely will change as time progresses. However, he said, what currently is built in is what is known, and the scenario can be adjusted going forward to see the impact of factors that change over time.
The director began by looking at one of the largest factors in school district finance, and perhaps one of the most volatile this year: enrollment.
“In looking at our calculated membership data which is used in the state’s revenue limit formula, you can see that we saw a membership decrease this year of 146 fulltime equivalents, or FTE,” Demerath said. “While there was an expected decrease just due to matriculation of our students, the amount of the decline was much more than anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In looking forward, he said, the projection does not assume that the district would regain any of those lost students as administrators have no way of predicting at this point what might happen next year or in the future.
“As far as the overall trend, you can see that even before the pandemic we were on a declining trajectory, and while we may gain back some students that were not counted this year, the trend would still decline over the next five years,” Demerath indicated. “The reason for this is unknown and could be related to the cost of building and a lack of new housing starts in the district, the tight housing market and/or the turnover of the population in general.
“How populations will change as a result of the pandemic is obviously yet to be known and would have an impact on the future finances of the district,” he added. “If this projection were to hold true, you can see that from our peak in fiscal year 2017, over the course of the following nine years the district would lose about 500 kids, or just under 20% of the population.”
Another enrollment factor that plays into the finances for the district, he said, is open enrollment.
“While outside of the revenue limit, the district has always had a net gain of students and financial support for those students,” Demerath said. “As you can see, should the current declining trend continue, we would be close to breaking even in open enrollment at the end of the next five years.”
The business director next looked at overall revenue, expenses and the total financial projection for the next five years.
“On the revenue side, assuming no new revenue is allowed by the State of Wisconsin, we can see that the declining enrollment trend influences this declining revenue trend,” Demerath said. “The main factor to keep in mind here is that there is an upcoming state biennial budget for fiscal years 2021 to 2023 that will greatly influence local school district revenue.
“The full financial impact of the current pandemic is yet to be realized and will likely impact any state budget decisions that will then trickle down to the local school district level,” he added. “The large decrease you see in fiscal year 2024 is the result of our three-million-dollar operational referendum expiring.”
On the expenditure side of the projection, the director said the district has built in a smaller than normal increase in expenses next year, fiscal year 2022, as a result of stimulus funds, grants and its own carryover to manage COVID-19 expenses ending as of June 30, 2021. After that, he said, regular inflationary increases are assumed including a salary and wage increase of 2% per year.
“In related benefit increases, health insurance is increased 7.9% per year in this projection as that is our rate increase cap that is currently negotiated, but that sector of benefits could be one of the most volatile given the unknown future impact of the current pandemic on the health care sector at this point,” Demerath stated. “Beyond these items, other items on the expense side are increased by an inflationary amount between 0% and 4% in this projection over the next five years.”
When comparing the revenue and expenses, he said, the projected surplus or deficit each year going forward can be seen.
“Under the current operational referendum that goes through fiscal year 2023, we make it through these three years pretty close to breaking even,” Demerath said. “After that time, and as things develop and progress, and the true impact of the pandemic is known, the district can then decide how to move forward for fiscal year 2024 and beyond.”
The director then showed the tax rate history and the impact of the base scenario projection on that tax rate.
“The current year’s tax rate is $10.82 (per $1,000 of equalized valuation), up slightly from last year as a result of private school vouchers,” Demerath said. “It is projected that next year’s rate would also increase slightly and then it would decrease each year after that.”
What actually happens with allowable revenue and property values, he said, will have the biggest impact on how taxes actually play out moving forward.
“It should also be noted that this does not account for any increase in private school vouchers at any point in the future,” Demerath said. “Since the district does not receive any information on the voucher program other than what we are allowed to tax for it, it is difficult to make any assumptions about what might happen in the future. Should local private school voucher use increase, taxes would increase accordingly.”
He concluded his presentation with a discussion about the assumptions used and the considerations for the district going forward.
“As we are a service business, 80% of our budget is salaries and benefits,” Demerath pointed out. “As was mentioned earlier in looking at expenses, this projection assumes a cost of living increase related to CPI (Consumer Price Index) of 1.25% along with an increase of another 0.75% to recognize our team members’ dedication to the district through longevity increases. This results in a total annual increase of 2% in salaries and wages each year going forward in this projection.”
A consideration for the district related to this projection, he said, is actually what might happen with allowable revenue increases.
“Almost all of our operational revenue is controlled by the state revenue limit and any increases or decreases to that limit are determined through each biennial budget,” Demerath explained. “With the state biennial budget season starting in a couple of months, we will begin to get a picture of what the state is considering allowing for at least the next two years. This would then impact each following year and how the district’s revenue actually plays out.”
Lastly, and perhaps the most impactful and volatile, he said, is how the current COVID-19 pandemic will change this projection.
“Will there be another federal stimulus package? Will the state lose more or less revenue than they were planning due to the pandemic, ultimately impacting the state’s education budget?” Demerath asked. “How long will this last and what will the operational impacts be? What will be needed for academic and social recovery in the district and the larger community?
“None of us have seen anything like this--we are all operating in our personal and professional lives for the first time in this environment,” he added, “and as a result we are unable to make any predictions on what might actually happen and what the impact will be.”
The business director concluded by outlining a few upcoming significant financial events beginning with Governor Evers’ state budget proposal, which traditionally is released in February.
“Locally we discuss and the board approves salary and benefit proposals as well as any other budget proposals throughout the coming spring,” Demerath said. “Hopefully, then, by mid-summer we have a final two-year state budget and we adjust locally to anything that might come from it, changing any future projection as we travel along this timeline.”
More information regarding this projection and other financial data, he said, can be found by visiting the Business Services department on the district’s website at fortschools.org.
