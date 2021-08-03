After a hiatus due to COVID-19, District 27-A1 Golf again was a highlight of a Lions District gathering.
Hosted by Fort Atkinson Lions Club, the event brought together more than 90 golfers, organizers and Lions supporters on July 15 at Koshkonong Mounds County Club.
Lions Club golf teams included Cambridge Area (2), Fontana Big Foot, Genoa City, Fort Atkinson (3), Hales Corners, Mukwonago, and Oak Creek (2). Other teams included Fat Boyz, Dewey’s Woods and Milwaukee area.
After lunch golfers were welcomed by event chairperson Lion Trish Jonas and were given instructions by Koshkonong Mounds Country Club General Manager Lion Matt Reel.
Throughout the course there were fun activities including a putting contest, Plinko for prizes and a pressurized air gun designed to launch golf balls (instead of swinging a club). After 18 holes, teams returned to the clubhouse where they continued to socialize, purchase raffle tickets for prizes and to draw the winning ticket for the 50/50 Raffle.
Lion Matt then announced flag winners. The District Golf Flag Event winners each received a gift card. The winners were as follows: Hole No. 1 — Longest Putt: Josh Hertzfeldt; No. 5 — Closest second shot: AJ Lechman; No. 7 — Longest Putt: Fontana Big Foot; No. 9 — Closest to the Eyeglasses Recycling Box: Jerry Seubert; No. 11 — Longest Putt: Shannon Statz; No. 14 — Longest Drive (olive tee): Bob Klar; No. 15 — Closest second shot (after canon shot): David Carl; No. 16 — Longest Putt: AJ Leachman.
The winning golf team was Todd Willkomm, Bill Roberts, Greg Keating and Gib Benoy from Fort Atkinson with a score of 51. Their prize included lion head golf club covers and bottles of wine.
A successful outing is dependent not only on volunteers, but on sponsorships. The Platinum donor for the event was MK Cellular, a sponsor for the dinner.
Gold donors were John Dawson of Fat Boyz sponsoring registration, JM Carpets sponsoring a course prize, and Wisconsin Kenworth/CSM Truck sponsoring a hole-in-one.
Silver donors were PremierBank, CliftonLarsonAllen, Griffin Ford, and Yerges Van Liners sponsoring the marquee. Nitardy Funeral Home and Jonas Office Products were flag sponsors. Jones Dairy Farm and Badger Basement Systems were lunch sponsors.
Bronze donors included JM Pest Control, American Legion Dugout and Dunlap Memorial Home as lunch sponsors. Milford Hills sponsored the raffle prize.
Other donors included tee sponsors Gebhardt Plumbing; Bender, Kind, & Stafford; Fort Atkinson Hometown Pharmacy; Dunsmoor Doors; Day Insurance; Abendroth Water Conditioning; AGK Accounting; Humphrey Floral and Gift; radio station WSLD; Duck Inn Supper Club; Lake County Heating & Cooling; Epic Real Estate; Lion Bill Roberts; and the District 1st and 2nd Vice Governors, Lions David Stedman and Tal Janowitz, respectively.
The crowd then enjoyed dinner as raffle prize winner tickets were drawn for the numerous donated gift baskets and gift cards. The gift cards/gift certificates included items from Lewis Station Wine, Fort 88/Brickhouse Restaurants, Riverfront Restaurant, Country Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Fireside Dinner Theater, Baymont Inn in Whitewater, Duck Inn Supper Club, Gage Lake Geneva Cruise Line, Stagecoach Inn, Spring Creek Golf Center, radio station WSLD and The Real MacCoys.
Themed gift baskets were donated by Island Bar and Grill, North Shore Chophouse, Good 2 Go, St. Vincent de Paul Store-Fort Atkinson, Humphrey Floral, and Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery.
Gift items were donated by John Dawson/Fat Boyz, Milford Hills Hunt Club, Krueger Jewelry and Klement Towing. Lion members also stepped up and donated gift items for prizes, including Tom Gebhardt, Jan Brockmann, Nancy Onufer, Michelle Ebbert, E.G. Becker, Bob Buell and District 1st Vice Governor David Stedman.
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club donated a team cooler and a Titleist M-6 driver for the raffle. There was an abundance of activity surrounding the items, which made for a successful raffle and additional funds being generated.
The Fort Atkinson Lions Club will contribute a percentage of the net proceeds to the Lions Camp in Rosholt. The club appreciates the support of 56 golfers, support from local businesses and for the many hours Lions members contributed to make the event a success.
To learn more about the Fort Atkinson Lions Club, visit www.e clubhouse.org/sites/fortatkinson, https://www.facebook.com/FortAtkinsonLionsClub, or call the club's membership chair Kevin Becker at (920) 650-8005. For Lions Clubs International information, visit www.lionsclubs.org.
