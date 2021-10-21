After five years, the wait is over.
For fans, players and coaches, playoff football is back in Fort Atkinson.
“It’s definitely exciting and you could feel the buzz at school today,” said Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson. “Realistically, we’re treating it just like any other game. I talked to our captains this afternoon. Evan Dudzek said ‘there is no next week and no point in looking ahead. Let’s focus on New Berlin Eisenhower.’ We will continue to focus on getting ourselves better and prepared.”
The Blackhawks find themselves back in the postseason on Friday, having had one of their most successful seasons in the last two decades capturing their first conference title since 2003.
Now, they face their next challenge — a New Berlin Eisenhower team that likes to run the ball.
This has been a year of change for the Blackhawks. After going 1,268 days between victories that went back to the 2017 season, the program finished a shortened spring season with a winning record.
And when the regular season started in August, the stunning games included beating an undefeated Baraboo team and a game where a Hail Mary pass actually happened for a victory.
Fort Atkinson’s football team is the No. 2 seed in its WIAA Division 3 bracket and will host No. 7-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower in Level 1 on Friday at 7 p.m. at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium.
Fort, which didn’t have the opportunity to compete in the playoffs during this past spring’s alternate season because there were not any offered, last made the postseason in 2016, when the program reached Level 2 in Division 3. The Blackhawks’ four prior playoff trips (2013, 2012, 2011, 2007) resulted in first-round exits in D2. Fort made it to Level 2 in D3 in 2006.
“I’m excited mostly because we have the leadership to go far in these playoffs,” said senior running back Alec Courtier, who leads the team with 703 rushing yards, scoring nine touchdowns this season. “I know we can do it. We have the senior leadership followed by a good class behind us. The sophomores and scout team in practice train us really well. We’re excited to get to the playoffs.”
The Blackhawks (7-2 overall) won their first league title since 2003 with a 7-6 win at Monona Grove last week. This week, they face a Lions (5-4) team that favors the run game.
“New Berlin Eisenhower wants to run the ball,” Nelson said. “They don’t have a ton of stats on the year for passing. They will look to create some holes and have a couple different backs that carry it. They stay true to their foundation.”
New Berlin Eisenhower has attempted only 52 total passes this year, relying on Max Ringwall, who averages 105 rushing yards per game and has scored 13 times, to carry the offensive load. Three other tailbacks have at least 40 carries.
The Lions, who won four of their last five games to reach the playoffs and made consecutive Level 4 appearances in 2018 and 2019, are not fooled easily on defense.
“They are well-rounded on defense and have four solid defensive linemen,” Nelson said. “They have two inside backers who have played the whole season and fly around. They don’t make a lot of mistakes. On film, you look to see if you can get guys on a hard count or motion and get them out of alignment. They don’t make many mistakes and will be a tough matchup.”
There will be plenty of anticipation building at the high school as the week progresses. For those inside the program, it will be a business-as-usual mindset.
Fort has held five of its opponents under 10 points. The team’s last three games have been decided by six points or fewer and a go-ahead touchdown has been scored with under two minutes left.
“We were able to play good special teams last week,” Nelson said. “Offensively, we pulled it out at the end. We didn’t hurt ourselves with too many turnovers or penalties. That’s a good formula when you are playing good teams. If we can continue to not hurt ourselves and execute on offense, defense and special teams, we will put ourselves in a good spot to win.”
The Blackhawks had a scary moment last week when senior defensive lineman Sheldon Burnett was stretchered off the field in the second half. Burnett is out of the hospital and doing well. The team got a giant roar when Burnett, with his neck brace on, sent a photo last Friday night with a caption reading ‘conference champions.’ Burnett has produced 29 tackles this season, including a team-leading 17 tackles for loss along with four sacks.
Fort has had numerous memorable moments this season. Now, its team is out to make their mark on the playoff stage.
“I’m proud of the whole Blackhawk program,” Courtier said. “We’ve worked for this all year. Really proud of everyone and thanks to the fans who supported us since our 0-9 season two years, because we made it all the way back to here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.