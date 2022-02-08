Representatives from the local Heart of the City organization will present a seminar at this upcoming weekend’s PBS Garden and Landscape Expo on the local No Mow May initiative and how other cities can follow Fort Atkinson’s lead.
Frankie Fuller, Margaret Schroeder, and Barbara Brouwer will represent Heart of the City at the garden expo, set Friday and Saturday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Their seminar, entitled “Bee-friendly: How ‘No Mow May’ Protects Pollinators and How You Can be Part of the Solution,” shares the Fort Atkinson group’s experience in promoting the special month in the local area, along with reasons other communities and organizations might wish to follow suit.
“No Mow May is becoming a common and recognizable acronym, but a lot of people still don’t know what it means,” said Fuller, who along with her active membership in Heart of the City also is a member of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners.
Her fellow presenters have different backgrounds, but share an interest in protecting the planet and combating climate change through positive local action.
Schroeder, a retired psychotherapist, retired at the end of 2019 and joined Heart of the City knowing she’d be spending a lot of time at home.
“Of course, before the pandemic started, I had no idea just how much time I’d be spending at home,” Schroeder said.
Brouwer, an acupuncturist with a passion for helping the environment, rounds out the local presenters, while Karen Reinhardt contributed by putting together the group’s Power Point.
Fuller explained that different groups throughout the state and country are promoting No Mow May as a simple way to get individuals and communities involved in the effort to save or even boost the number of pollinators in the region.
The local effortHeart of the City first promoted No Mow May in 2021, and saw considerable success, with more than 100 people signed up and others joining in unofficially.
Heart of the City picked up on the No Mow May concept from Israel Del Toro, assistant biology professor at Lawrence University, and thought it easily could be implemented in the local community, Schroeder said.
She personally loved the idea, saying she was “so tired of wringing my hands over climate change” and was intrigued by the idea that she could help by taking this simple step.
“We took our grassroots proposal to the city council, and the response was overwhelmingly positive,” Schroeder said. “A lot of people told us ‘Oh wow, I’ve been waiting for something like this!’”
The project saw broad-based community support, with several major institutions or organizations signing on as community partners, including the City of Fort Atkinson, Fort’s Dwight Foster Public Library, the Hoard Historical Museum, Fort HealthCare, and the Fort Atkinson Club, Schroeder said.
As the group promoted the first local No Mow May in 2021, Heart of the City purchased a variety of native plants and plugs to distribute around the area in order to encourage people to take these “second steps.”
“We used the same seed mix that Jefferson County Parks Department uses in its native gardens, in order to give pollinators a broader area they could rely on for what they need,” Fuller said.
The group donated the seeds that were left over from the initial project to Fort Atkinson High School, which was developing a native planting area.
“We hope to do it again this year and see even more participation,” Fuller said of the promotion.
Benefits
The reasoning behind the initiative is to promote healthy habitat and food sources for pollinators in the local area during this critical early spring month when only the earliest greenery has emerged.
“The decline in numbers of pollinators is approaching a crisis situation,” Fuller said.
Schroeder noted that one third of the food that humans consume relies on bee pollination, but bees have taken a real hit in recent years due to habitat loss, development and toxins in the environment.
Bees are far from the only species doing the important job of pollination, and many other species also are seeing significant decline, like many types of butterflies.
However, Schroeder said every individual can be part of the solution by promoting the growth of pollinator-friendly native greenery in the early spring.
This includes dandelions, which provide an important source of pollen and nectar for early pollinators such as bees and butterflies and also help support the area bird population, advocates say.
Long held up as the ideal of suburban landscaping, the unbroken green lawn actually is unhealthy in terms of the environment. Green lawns made up only of one species of grass provide little food, shelter or support for pollinators or other species and contribute to the decline of native ecologies and the diversity of life that, in turn, supports crop plants later in the year.
They also do less to absorb storm water than more diverse native growth.
Overall, unbroken green lawns have little to offer in terms of combating the effects of climate change, whereas more diverse landscaping is better for wildlife and the planet overall.
The No Mow May initiative represents just one small change, but one that promotes pollinator-supporting diversity at a crucial time before many other food sources are available.
There’s other benefits to holding off on mowing lawns for a month, Fuller said. There’s less effort involved, and less money spent on gasoline for the mower.
Longer lawns support bees, butterflies and other insects which play an important role in the local ecosystem.
“Some of the insects you may not like, but they feed birds and other wildlife,” Fuller said.
Other communities where this initiative has been tried have seen a positive effect in diversity of wildlife and pollinator populations.
Heart of the City encourages people to try No Mow May and then go on to make other small easy changes that benefit pollinators and other species.
For example, the group suggests that local residents consider shrinking the portion of the lawn they dedicate to a short grass carpet. Instead, people could keep portions of their lawns longer, maybe around the back of their house, or they could invest in other types of landscaping like native plantings or rocks in areas to provide varied habitat.
“There are so many different varieties of bees, and some of them actually prefer being in rocky areas,” Fuller said.
Heart of the City recommends incorporating more native plants into gardens and landscaping as well.
“There’s nothing wrong with ornamental flowers,” Fuller said. “Some of them are really beautiful. But native plants tend to be sturdier, with longer roots that are helpful in absorbing water from prolonged rains and flash floods, preventing flooding and additional damage.”
The Expo
The Heart of the City representatives will give their presentation all three days of the Garden Expo.
The 2022 PBS Landscape and Garden Expo will take place in the Exhibition Hall of the Alliant Energy Center in Madison Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-13.
“When I got the letter saying we’d been chosen to speak, I was stunned and excited,” Fuller said.
She noted that one of the organizers of the event is a big fan of the no-mow initiative, and the Fort Atkinson residents’ presentation will be one of those at the top of her “must see” list.
More information, as well as details on all of the vendors, speakers, schedules and programs is available at the Expo website at https://wigardenexpo.com.
