Friday, July 29

Officers issued four traffic related warnings; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and two ambulances to a resident’s home; chalked the tires of two vehicles for a 48-hour parking watch in the 300 block of South High Street and the first block of South Third Street East; documented information about two vehicles being repossessed from the 600 block of Grove Street and the 200 block of Frederick Avenue, and a residence that reportedly had been vandalized in the 400 block of Adams Street; spoke with a resident about domestic abuse laws in the 700 block of Whitewater Avenue; warned a 33-year-old Evergreen Park, Ill., man about soliciting without a permit in the area of Seminole Drive and Monroe Street and he left the area, and a Mindoro man and woman for animal control violation in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; provided traffic control due to a broken down semi at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street; spoke with a woman from the 400 block of East Street about a fraud investigation because money had been taken from her bank account without her consent; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for the 900 block of East Street; stopped out with a driver who parked their vehicle in the lane of traffic in the 200 block of South Main Street and advised him that he could not park there and should alert drivers by using his hazards if he was having car issues; checked on a man who appeared to be passed out in the first block of South Main Street and was later transported for detox services; and handled one confidential incident in the 900 block of South Main Street.

