Non-district groups using School District of Fort Atkinson grounds for outdoor athletics will be allowed to compete without wearing a face mask.
However, should the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) provide additional guidance regarding use of face coverings in outdoor spaces, the district will put that guidance into practice for external organizations utilizing district grounds.
Meeting in special session on Monday, board of education members approved this facilities use COVID-mitigation measure.
Following the meeting, District Administrator Rob Abbott said the school district continues to see that its COVID-mitigation strategies have been working effectively both in the schools and community at large. Still, he urged that people continue to take precautions.
“We’re definitely encouraging and asking all of our families and our students in our larger community to continue doing what they can to engage those mitigation strategies,” Abbott stated. “That said, as guidance has continued to change as it has throughout the pandemic, we’re trying to be responsive to what the community feels is important as activities become more commonplace.”
For instance, he said, the district’s youth soccer association’s governing organization has allowed athletes who are actively engaged in the match to not wear a face covering.
“Now the board (Tuesday) evening took action to say that’s something that we think, given the changing guidance, that they could support as well,” Abbott said. “So, it’s a very narrow shift from what the district has required for face coverings or other mitigation strategies, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.”
The superintendent said district officials were anticipating that CDC might issue additional guidance, particularly related to face coverings for outdoors, which could impact the district’s school operations as a whole.
“And, if that (guidance) happens as early as tomorrow (Wednesday) or later this week, we’ll definitely, as a school district now—apart from athletics—take a look at what that guidance is, try to come to terms with how we feel that might have interplay in our operations,” Abbott said. “And then, if the board desires to take further actions that would alter our process or procedures, we would move forward at a prudent pace to do that.”
If CDC issues new guidance, he said, the district might not implement those guidelines immediately.
“As soon as people see, ‘Oh, the CDC said …,” they want instant implementation,” Abbott said. “And that’s not the way this is going to work. I don’t see us (district officials) taking an incredibly long time, but we want to be really prudent.
“Our main goal is to keep our schools open until the last day of school,” he added. “Our other (objective) is to get kids their once-in-a-lifetime activities—we want to have a prom, we want to have a graduation (and) we want to get kids out the 1Fort door in the best fashion.”
In other action, the board:
• Elected the following district officers: Mark Chaney, district president; Kory Knickrehm, district vice president; Adam Paul, district treasurer; Amy Reynolds, district clerk.
• Selected Knickrehm to serve as a representative to the 2021 CESA 2 Convention in Whitewater.
• Appointed Reynolds to serve as a representative to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and as the delegate to the 2022 WASB Delegate Assembly. Further, Chaney will serve as an alternate delegate to the 2022 WASB Delegate Assembly.
• Designated the following board committee assignments: Certified Staff & Administrators: Rhona Buchta and Knickrehm; Finance & Operations: Adam Paul and Reynolds; Personnel (includes Benefits Advisory): Reynolds and Knickrehm; Policy: Paul and Chaney; Sponsorship: Buchta and Chaney.
• Authorized depositories and types of accounts to be used for all monies received by the school district during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
• Designated Director of Business Services Jason Demerath as the “local official” authorized to transfer funds between the depositories.
• Authorized Demerath to invest any funds not immediately needed by the school district in the manner he determines to be in the best interest of the district. Only account types and depositories authorized by the board will be used for these investments. Facsimile signatures of district officers may be used to authorize transfers of district funds to make these investments.
• Accepted the resignation request from Jadyn Rusch, fulltime Purdy Elementary School music teacher, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year. She was thanked for her one year of service to the students and community.
