The 175-foot water slide at the Fort Atkinson Aquatic Center will be receiving a resurfacing and new coat of paint next spring to ensure a safer and more rewarding experience for pool users.
Upon staff recommendation, city council members last Tuesday authorized staff to hire Fischer Brothers LLC, Chippewa Falls, to resurface and repaint the water slide at the aquatic center for $28,250 as budgeted in the 2022 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The 35% deposit required per the agreement will be submitted in January.
Brett Ketterman, of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said this past summer at the aquatic center 30,000 patrons visited the facility for public swimming and another 800 children participated in swimming lessons — even with reduced capacity for COVID-19 precautions.
“Besides our swim lessons, the 175-foot water slide is the crown jewel of the aquatic center and is almost constantly in use during public swim and on Friday Fun Days for our swimming lessons,” Ketterman said. “The water slide is becoming a safety hazard for our many patrons.”
In the fall of 2016, he said, the city hired a company to repaint the 175-foot water slide at the aquatic center for the first time in its then 25-year history.
“This company, Safe Slide Restoration from Missouri, was the lowest bidder and had references from major water parks in the Midwest,” Ketterman said. “We were the last facility of the year for the company to resurface.
“Six months after the warranty ended, the slide started to chip away in spots,” he added. “For the past few summers, between patrons using the slide and our staff sanding the rough edges down for safety purposes, the spots have increased.”
Two seasons ago, after talking to Parks and Recreation Departments that manage pools and have had their water slides resurfaced and repainted, he said city officials reached out to Fischer Brothers.
“The owners came out to our facility and looked at the slide, and made the recommendation for a complete resurfacing and repainting of the inside shell,” Ketterman said. “They were confident that repairing only the spots that were peeled would result in other chips and failing paint in the near future. Staff intends that this resurfacing and repainting will last 15 years.”
Since few companies perform the resurfacing and repainting work, he said staff was requesting that the council approve the project so a spot could be secured for spring 2022.
Ketterman said staff requested the following work through a request for proposals: Estimated labor, materials and equipment to perform interior restoration on a 175-foot open flume water slide; Grind or sand off existing peeled/cracked coatings; properly prepare the entire interior surface to ensure adequate adhesion of new coatings; spray apply a polyester gel coat to the interior surface; perform finishing steps on the cured gel coat to ensure consistent gloss, and a smooth, blemish-free final finish; and caulk all slide joints.
The request for proposals, he said, was sent to both Fischer Brothers and Aquamen, of West Virginia.
“Fischer Brothers submitted an estimate of $28,250 and Aquamen submitted an estimate of $26,775,” Ketterman noted.
The request for proposals was not sent to the company that completed work in 2016, he said.
“These are the top three companies that perform this type of work,” Ketterman pointed out. “Note that only Fischer Brothers came out to the site to see the slide. Aquamen prepared the estimate based on emailed pictures.”
Staff performed reference checks for Fischer Brothers and Aquamen, he said, and found that many Parks and Recreation Departments in Wisconsin use and highly recommend Fischer Brothers.
“Fischer Brother’s proposal is $1,475 higher than Aquamen, but both proposals are within the amount budgeted for this project in 2022,” Ketterman indicated. “Despite the higher price, staff feels that there are several benefits to hiring Fischer Brothers, including that it is a local Wisconsin company, that the company is highly recommended from peer municipalities, and that the company offers a three-year warranty for the work.”
