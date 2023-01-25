The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce will host an upcoming wedding expo at the Country Inn & Suites, 1650 Doris Drive, Fort Atkinson, by Radisson on Feb. 4 from 11-4 p.m.

Entry to the wedding expo is free with pre-registration through the Chamber website, otherwise, there is a fee of $10, day-of, at the door. Special wedding expo canvas bags will be given away to the first 150 attendees.

Load comments