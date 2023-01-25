The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce will host an upcoming wedding expo at the Country Inn & Suites, 1650 Doris Drive, Fort Atkinson, by Radisson on Feb. 4 from 11-4 p.m.
Entry to the wedding expo is free with pre-registration through the Chamber website, otherwise, there is a fee of $10, day-of, at the door. Special wedding expo canvas bags will be given away to the first 150 attendees.
Door prizes will be called every 20-30 minutes, offering potential brides and grooms a chance to win something extra for their big day.
Partnership with Country Inn & Suites, the Chamber will welcome wedding guests to the hotel and over twenty vendors to offer attendees various services and products.
The vendor line-up includes the following entries:
Effortless Elegance LLC, TAGG Entertainment, Cambridge Winery, Busy Barn Farm Adventures LLC & The Gathering Barn, Jon Henessee Photo, Fort Atkinson Tourism, Revive Salt Room & Spa, Amanda Reed Skin Care, Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, Ring Tunes DJ, Bridge at River & Main, Complete Weddings + Events, Comfort Suites Johnson Creek Conference Center, Cambridge Inn on Main, Villa Buonincontro, Riverstone Premier Event Center, EventPro of Wisconsin, Jefferson County Area Tourism Council, Fort Community Credit Union, Candid 360 Photo Booth Wisconsin, Mary Kay Beauty — Tami Cloute, and Humphrey Floral LLC.
