Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Villa Buonincontro and Cambridge Inn
Buy Now

Pictured: Mandi and Tony Buonincontro, Cambridge Inn and Villa Buonincontro owners.

 Contributed

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Villa Buonincontro and Cambridge Inn on Main.

Owners Mandi and Tony Buonincontro, of Villa Buonincontro, were inspired by their farm and they decided to open their doors to other happy couples.

Load comments