Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Villa Buonincontro and Cambridge Inn

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Villa Buonincontro and Cambridge Inn on Main.
Owners Mandi and Tony Buonincontro, of Villa Buonincontro, were inspired by their farm and they decided to open their doors to other happy couples.
They took a picturesque old Gambrel barn and revitalized it into a romantic venue.
Following such an endeavor, they took on another project which is the Cambridge Inn on Main. This historic boutique hotel is in a 130-year-old Creamery brick building in the heart of Cambridge.
The Villa Buonincontro hosts a venue capable of seating over 250 guests in one of Wisconsin’s oldest and largest authentic Gambrel Barns, according to a press release.
The owners offer this location as “Weekend Weddings.”
Instead of the standard “Single-Day” option; this allows for a more relaxed timeframe that offers wedding parties plenty of flexibility for the big day, according to the press release.
The Villa is fully staffed at each event and offers a variety of glassware, linens, china, and decorations at a highly discounted rate.
The Cambridge Inn on Main was renovated as a boutique hotel where guests could step into an Art Deco space away from the modern world.
Each hotel room hosts a unique layout and aesthetic that celebrates historic 1920’s/1930’s architecture. Every room at the Cambridge Inn on Main offers a private spacious bathroom, personalized climate control, free parking, secure Wi-Fi, and access to the Scott Commons Lounge and entertainment space. The hotel is available for their weddings at the Villa but is also open to the general public.
Villa Buonincontro is open Monday through Thursday, 9 — 5 p.m; Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m. — midnight; and Sundays 11-1 p.m.
Interested parties can learn more by visiting their website www.villabuonincontro.com or at 608-770-2750. Guests can make reservations for the Cambridge on Main via their website www.cambridgeinnonmainwi.com or at 920-397-1705.
