The Fort Atkinson Community Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Fort Atkinson's Barrie Park band shell.
The theme for the concert is "Something Old - Something New."
Using the theme something old – something new, the Fort Atkinson Community Band will cover a variety of music genres that includes marches, Broadway, movie themes, pop music spirituals , solos and swing style. Under the direction of Wayne Crook, the music begins at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Atkinson’s Barrie Park band shell.
Featured on the program will be trumpeter Adrian Pierce performing the solo ‘Give Me That Old Time Religion."
Al Kent will solo playing ‘Londonderry Air’ on the baritone horn. All Fort Atkinson Community Band concerts are free admission.
Chairs are provided by the Fort Atkinson Parks & Recreation Department. Concert dates remaining for the summer season include July 18, Aug. 1 and Aug. 15. In case of inclement weather the concert will be canceled.
The complete program includes "Ukranian National Anthem," "Star Spangled Banner," "Star Wars Theme," "A Tribute to Marvin Hamlish," "Give Me That Old Time Religion," "Stars & Stripess Forever," "And All That Jazz," "Londonderry Air," “Alkali Ike Rag," "Firework," "Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame," "Hernando’s Hideway" and "That’s A Plenty."
