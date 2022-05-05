Fort Atkinson is selling $2.275 million in bonds to assist in financing public projects and improvements.
The city’s planned use for the funds includes purchasing two police cars, street and bridge improvements, water main projects, property demolition and renovation projects, and the acquisition of trucks for the city’s fire department, parks department and public works department, according to the city’s capital improvement plan.
With a AA- credit rating assigned by Standard & Poor’s, the city was given a 3.34% interest rate with 20-year financing. The city is planning to sell the bonds to Wisconsin-based financial services company Baird, with the city’s first interest payment due Feb. 1, 2023.
City financial adviser Justin Fischer said the city has improved its credit rating in the last few years, allowing it to take advantage of historically low interest rates during a time in which the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates due to inflation.
Council member Bruce Johnson said he is proud of how the city has managed to improve from its previous credit rating of A+.
“I find it amazing that the city has done so well that it’s pretty much at the top of its game,” Johnson remarked. “It could do better, but not without risks that are not necessary and the city is really right there.”
