Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce announced the return of the annual Open House and Holiday Market for this weekend.
New this year are the additions of a Santa Bike Ride and a food cart festival, both happening Dec. 3.
Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce announced the return of the annual Open House and Holiday Market for this weekend.
New this year are the additions of a Santa Bike Ride and a food cart festival, both happening Dec. 3.
To participate in the Santa Bike Ride event gather at the MATC parking lot, 827 Banker Road, Fort Atkinson, at 1 p.m. Riders will take off around 1:30 on an approximate 45-60 minute guided, marked tour through town, and end at the Farmer’s Market area where food trucks will be located. Riders can then return to MATC at their own pace.
The event is free and registration is not required. Participants of the event are encouraged to dress up in holiday attire.
The Santa Bike Ride event has been coordinated by the Fort Atkinson Tourism Department with support from John Raub of 2 Rivers Bicycle and Outdoor and Jake Newborn of Wisconsin Bike Fed. Any questions can be directed to tourism manager Holly Tierney at tourism@fortchamber.com.
Additional activities for Dec. 3 include horse and carriage rides, trolley rides, live music, strolling carolers, and a “Traveling Red Box” giveaway, taking place on both Friday and Saturday with a grand prize worth over $1,000.
Additionally, many area businesses will be taking part in the “Merchants Making a Difference” program, giving a portion of Dec. 3 proceeds back to support Trudy’s Room, a program through First United Methodist Church of Fort Atkinson that fosters to the well-being of infants and young children through donations.
Over sixty arts and crafts vendors will be part of the Dec. 3 holiday market taking place at various locations around town from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday’s music line up includes: 9-noon, Mike McClain performing at Congregational Church; 9 a.m. to noon, Jason Thomas Band performing at Luther Elementary; noon-3 p.m., Bahama Bob performing at Café Carpe and noon to 3, Ad Hoc Trio performing at Methodist Church sponsored by BKS Dental.
If you are interested in sponsoring a musical act or other activities and events on Dec. 3, the Chamber can be contacted at director@fortchamber.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.