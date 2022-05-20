Some changes and growth opportunities taking place at the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce were shared with members Thursday by the organization’s board of directors.
The chamber’s board of directors is undergoing some change, as director John Payne of Nasco recently resigned to take a position outside the area, an email memo stated.
Acknowledging that people are the chamber’s greatest asset, the nominating committee is working to fill this position along with candidates to replace directors whose terms will expire at the end of this year, the memo noted.
“As we have a representative board, we are looking for leaders in the manufacturing, retail and service sectors of our business community,” the directors collectively stated. “If you have a desire to serve in this capacity, or would like to nominate someone for the committee’s consideration, please contact Associate Director Anna Jensen before June 30, 2022. We hope to onboard and introduce new directors later this fall.”
Things soon might look different around the chamber office, as there are changes in staffing as well.
After eight years serving as the chamber’s executive director, Carrie Chisholm is leaving later this summer to spend more time with family, the memo states, adding that Chisholm “has been instrumental in leading the chamber, and her presence welcoming new members, overseeing and implementing new initiatives, and being a wealth of knowledge for our business community will be greatly missed. We know that she will continue to promote Fort Atkinson and the chamber of commerce.”
“I am so grateful to the Fort Atkinson Chamber family for trusting me with this organization, and for the opportunity to serve in a manner so closely aligned with my personal values,” Chisholm commented. “Thank you for your support and encouragement, and for your investment in leading this entity into the future.”
Tourism Manager Katie Carey also will be starting a new chapter in her career as she has accepted a position with the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“For almost three years Katie has been promoting Fort Atkinson as a tourist destination, and found inventive ways to continue to draw positive attention to our great community and businesses, even during a pandemic,” the chamber board stated in their memo.
Carey wanted the public to know that, “From working alongside an amazing staff and board of directors to building relationships with local business and community members, I am incredibly thankful for my 2 ½ years at the chamber. Fort Atkinson is such an amazing community — I’m honored to have helped in sharing that with others!”
While change can be unsettling, the directors expressed excitement about the opportunities this change presents, and said now is a great time to imagine what is possible.
“The board is taking advantage of a break in programming this July to develop some short- and long-range action plans,” the memo stated. “We want to assess our members’ needs now and for the future so we can implement services that ensure the success of our business community.
“We need your (members’) active participation and hope you’ll provide your feedback essential to this process,” the directors added. “We also appreciate your patience as we navigate this transition, and please know that the board is dedicated to promoting and maintaining a strong business community in the Fort Atkinson area as we have for over 100 years.”
— Contributed
