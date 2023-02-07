The big topic item at the Fort Atkinson city council meeting will be the resolution discontinuing a portion of North 4th Street between McMillen and Armenia streets, council members say.
Fort Healthcare bought all four houses north of N. Fourth St., according to a memo included in the council packet, and wants the right-of-way vacated on that street to allow the hospital to expand its parking space to the north.
Tuesday’s meeting will be the first time a possible resolution is brought to the council for consideration, City Engineer Andy Selle wrote in the memo. Additional meetings will be held before the city Plan Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and the City Council a second time on Tuesday, March 21, Selle wrote.
Public comment will be made available to anyone wishing to speak. Comments are generally limited to three minutes per individual, according to the agenda packet.
Hartwick, President Chris Scherer and Councilperson Mason Becker said the discussion most likely will have public comment, especially from those who live on those particular streets.
Hartwick is interested in learning more about the outdoor recreation plan.
“The Parks & Rec Department is one of the many things that makes Fort so great,” she said.
The Parks & Rec Department has been working hard for at least a year towards the plan, Becker said.
“This plan will give the city a clear direction on moving forwards in our parks and outside facilities,” he said.
Other agenda items include:
a resolution amending the 2022 budget to reallocate funds from tax incremental district #7 to tax incremental district #6
a review of the Fort Atkinson Generals Baseball Festival scheduled for Saturdays starting May 6th through October 28th
a review of the 2023-3028 City of Fort Atkinson Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.
Fort Atkinson will be holding its City Council meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m., in person and via Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.