The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center offers new slate of FACTalks, its lecture series for this spring.
The Fort Atkinson Club is offering six FACTalks via Zoom this spring, which always are free and open to the public.
The theme for this season is Finding Hope in a Crisis. These talks are geared toward residents of Southeastern Wisconsin and anyone interested in lifelong learning.
There will be six FACTalks total on Tuesday evenings at 7. The following is the full lineup and dates:
Tonight, March 30 — Paul Robbins, director, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.
“We live in a time of environmental upheaval. Stranger still, many of the changes we see in the world around us, from invasive species to climate change, are sometimes irreversible, although they are manageable. In a sense then, we live in a world where there is ‘No Going Back.’”
This talk discusses how to study, understand, and manage environments in change, and ends with the lessons of how COVID might have changed urban ecologies in ways from which cities might not return. Surprised? That might be a good thing.”
April 13 — Panel discussion; Staying in Business during COVID:
Tim Humphrey, Humphrey Floral and Gift; Ivy Miles, Ivy’s Holistic Arts; Erin Patterson, Paddy Coughlin’s Pub and Paddy’s Paws.
April 27 — Sarah Pagenkopf, Fort HealthCare, COVID vaccinations.
May 11 — Alicia Leslie, Fort HealthCare, Mental Health during COVID.
Here is the website link for bios, more talk information and the Zoom link, to join in the discussion:
Each talk lasts about 45 to 50 minutes, with 10 to 15 minutes for a question-and-answer session to follow. People should feel free to invite friends, both far and near, to join in.
This season’s talks are being co-sponsored by BadgerTalks Live, The Wisconsin Historical Society and Fort HealthCare.
The mission of The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center is to connect people, ideas and place. This class series fits well with the community and historical purpose of the club and its goal to bring exposure to the arts and humanities.
The FAC has a seven-member board of directors, including new President Dominique Walsh and board member David Wegner. If interested in becoming a board member, contact Executive Director Jill Kessenich at (920) 568-1720, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
