The Fort Atkinson Community Band will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Monday at Barrie Park.
The band is under the direction of Wayne Crook.
The theme of the concerts is “Great Movies, Great Music.”
The program will bring back 10 award winning motion picture themes and songs from past years.
Crook states that motion picture music is exciting to enjoy. Many of the Academy Award winning scores for best original score and best original song will be performed.
Note that the concert start time has been moved up to 7 p.m. for the last two concerts of the season.
Guest soloist on the program will be vocalist Gwen Hurst singing “Over the Rainbow” from the movie “The Wizard of Oz.”
Admission is free and the parks and recreation department will set up chairs. Or the audience may bring their own lawn chair and enjoy the evening outdoors with friends and a variety of music from movies of the past.
The final concert of the summer season will be on Aug. 15, starting at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert is canceled.
Complete program includes “Ukrainian National Anthem,” “Star Spangled Banner,” “Magnificent Seven,” “Exodus,” “Patton Theme,” “King Cotton,” “Over the Rainbow,” “Tunes of Glory,” “Music of James Bond,” “Lara’s Theme,” “Highlights
