Fort Atkinson Community Band
The Fort Atkinson Community Band is seeking support from its fans and local businesses to help it offset some of its costs for presenting its performances each summer.

FORT ATKINSON — A longtime cultural staple in Fort Atkinson is seeking a little help these days as funding for it from the city will decrease each year until it finally ceases in 2024.

Fort Atkinson Community Band President and Director Wayne Crook has put out the message that the band, a non-profit organization, is seeking commercial or private sponsorship to help make up a more-than $2,500 annual deficit it faces as official city aid dries up.

