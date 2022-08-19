FORT ATKINSON — A longtime cultural staple in Fort Atkinson is seeking a little help these days as funding for it from the city will decrease each year until it finally ceases in 2024.
Fort Atkinson Community Band President and Director Wayne Crook has put out the message that the band, a non-profit organization, is seeking commercial or private sponsorship to help make up a more-than $2,500 annual deficit it faces as official city aid dries up.
“This support would help ensure that the community band can continue to provide free concerts to the community for years to come,” Crook said.
Crook said that, as a mainstay in the city, the band received, “a small stipend out of the municipal budget to fund the purchase of music and cover the other incidental expenses of running a band.”
He added that the City of Fort Atkinson administration has decided that it will use the funds that the band has relied on in the past to pay for upkeep and maintenance in Barrie Park, where the band plays.
In a letter to Crook, provided by the city to Adams Publishing Group, Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire acknowledged that her office had received a request for $2,800 to support the annual operations of the Fort Atkinson City Band for 2022.
LeMire said that city staff had evaluated its expenditures and programming to, “ensure they are aligned with the scope and services of a municipal government supported by property tax dollars.” She said that staff had determined that an annual donation to the band was, “not aligned with that mission.”
LeMire went on to say that, in 2022, the city would provide $2,500 toward the costs of the band’s operations, but that, in 2023, the city would provide $1,500 and in 2024, the city would provide no operating funds.
“At the same time, the city will re-allocate the funds designated within this account to fund the ongoing maintenance and operational needs of Barrie Park,” she told Crook, adding that the band shell needed a fresh coat of paint and that the city would use property tax dollars to make these and other necessary improvements to the park.
LeMire acknowledged that the band is an asset to the community and she and her family attend and enjoy its shows.
“However, the city’s property tax dollars will be better utilized to maintain the band shell, park equipment, fountain and other assets, instead of as a donation to support the operations of a non-profit organization that has the ability to fundraise or seek donations from various sources,” she said.
Crook said the band is proud to be closing out its 62nd season as fall approaches and touted the value of the band to the city.
“Since its inception, the band has been a fixture in Fort Atkinson each summer,” he said, adding that the band serves as a sort of bridge that brings people closer together. “We bring songs from every decade and genre to (our) audiences.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.