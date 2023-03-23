hot Fort Atkinson Community Band seeks new members Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Fort Atkinson Community Band is seeking new members.April 3 starts rehearsals for the Fort Atkinson Community Band in preparation for the 63rd season of summer outdoor concerts.The group is made up of area residents who enjoy getting together to play music, according to director Wayne Crook.Members can range in age from high school to senior citizen age.No audition or fees required. All styles of music including marches, musical/movie, pop music, contemporary hits, swing tunes, Latin style are performed.“We will get in shape together playing a variety of tunes” Crook said.Weekly rehearsals begin on Monday, April 3 and continue each Monday through August 14.Rehearsals are from 7 — 9 p.m. in the Fort Atkinson Middle School band room.Need an instrument to lend? Contact Director Wayne Crook at info@fortatkinsoncommunityband.org.Especially looking for clarinet, accessory percussion, mallet percussion and baritone sax players.Concert dates include: June 19, July 3, July 17, July 31, and August 14 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.