Celebrating America’s Independence Day holiday the Fort Atkinson Community Band will perform a concert at Fort Atkinson’s Barrie Park band shell on Monday, July 4, at 7:30 pm. The theme of the musical program is “Great American Variety Show.”
Wayne Crookis director of the band.
Opening the program will be the presentation of colors by a color guard unit of veterans representing Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 409, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1879, American Legend, Post 166.
The Ukrainian Nation Anthem will be performed followed by the Star Spangled Banner. Trumpeter Jim Jackson will perform taps.
March of the Armed Forces will salute all men and women who served their country in the armed forces.
Special guests will include a vocal octet organized by Jim Athas. The vocal group will perform two arrangements dating back to the “swing” era of the 1930’s and 40’s with band accompaniment. Included are the tunes “I’ll Never Smile Again and “It Don’t Mean a Thing” (if it ain’t got that swing).
The vocal octet will perform “From Sea To Shining Sea”, with the band for the program finale.
Al Kent will perform the solo Danny Boy on the baritone horn with band accompaniment.
There is no admission charge and chairs are provided with many concert goers bringing a lawn chair for their listening comfort. Again this year there is no ice cream social due to the COVID-19 issues. If inclement weather occurs, the concert will be canceled.
The complete concert program includes: ‘Ukranian National Anthem’, ‘Star Spangled Banner’, ‘taps’, ‘March of the Armed Forces’, ‘Broadway One Step’, ‘Contempora Overture’, ’I’ll Never Smile Again’, ‘Alkali Ike Rag’, ‘Danny Boy’, ‘Just A Closer Walk With Thee’, ’It Don’t Mean A Thing’, ‘Stars & Stripes Forever’ and ‘From Sea To Shining Sea’.
