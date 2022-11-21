FORT ATKINSON — "Fort Scholarships," the online scholarship application website sponsored by the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, is now open and accepting applications for the 2023 scholarship season.
"Local students will find Fort Scholarships to be a convenient, one-stop shop where they can review the eligibility requirements for a number of local scholarships, then apply for those for which they qualify.
Housed on the site are all 41 of the competitive scholarships offered by the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, plus many of those offered through Fort Atkinson High School.
To access the Fort Scholarships website, students should start their scholarship search at www.fortfoundation.org, the website of the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, where they will find a comprehensive listing of all the scholarships offered by the Foundation, along with their eligibility requirements.
There are two deadlines for submitting applications — Feb. 1, 2023 for most scholarships to which high school seniors may apply, and April 1, 2023 for all undergraduate and graduate scholarships, as well as most vocational technical school scholarships.
For more information about the online scholarship application process, visit the foundation’s website listed above, or contact Sue Hartwick, the Community Foundation’s executive director, at 920-563-3210, office, or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org. Questions also can be directed to Samantha Ahler, school counselor at Fort Atkinson High School, at 920-563-7811.
