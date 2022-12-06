FORT ATKINSON—Officials at the Badgerland After School Enrichment program remain optimistic a new youth center can replace the former Hoard printing building on the city’s north side.

The planned facility has encountered more hurdles than expected, said Badergland Executive Director Alicia Norris. Obstacles include environmental issues with the property, inflation and supply chain issues. However, the organization hopes to have a roadmap in place by the end of 2022.

