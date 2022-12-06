FORT ATKINSON—Officials at the Badgerland After School Enrichment program remain optimistic a new youth center can replace the former Hoard printing building on the city’s north side.
The planned facility has encountered more hurdles than expected, said Badergland Executive Director Alicia Norris. Obstacles include environmental issues with the property, inflation and supply chain issues. However, the organization hopes to have a roadmap in place by the end of 2022.
“We are still working on ironing out some details related to the purchasing of the property,” Norris said. “I’m hopeful that, by the end of the year, we will have a clear path determined, so we can move forward with building a new community youth center in 2023.”
The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation released another of its quarterly reports in recent days in which it provided an update on its projects. One of these is to help Badgerland establish the new center in the vacated Hoard structure.
The mission of the foundation is to improve the quality of life in Fort Atkinson, “by inspiring and supporting enduring philanthropy,” it said.
According to the update from the foundation, the Badgerland program’s effort to renovate the Hoard printing building off of Edward Street into a community youth center remains a top priority for all concerned.
Badgerland wants to transform the property into a permanent home for its operation. This would include a new teen center, gym, childcare rooms to provide care to children as young as four and a variety of spaces to provide quality enrichment programs during what its leaders called, “the critical hours when school is out.”
According to information provided by the community foundation and Badgerland, in talking with local interested parties, Badgerland was able to secure commitments and donations totaling more than $2.75 million for the Hoard plant renovation project. This made Badgerland eligible to receive the foundation’s $2.75 million challenge grant.
“But unfortunately, the project has gotten bogged down in environmental testing protocols, which has drastically delayed the actual purchase of the building. As of this date, Badgerland still does not own the building, but is working with the seller and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to complete a safe remediation plan for the site,” the foundation said.
The foundation said that, between supply issues and inflation, the year-and-a-half delay has resulted in a significantly increased project budget.
What was planned to be an $8.5 million project—$5 million for the building and equipment, and a $3.5 million endowment—has now grown into a $10.8 million project—$7.3 million for the building and equipment, and a $3.5 million endowment.
Foundation leaders said they are aware Norris and the Badgerland board are determined to make the project happen.
The foundation said that moving Badgerland into a renovated 37,000-square-foot former Hoard facility would be “transformative” for the program.
Its leaders also said that, combined with the City of Fort Atkinson’s acquisition of the neighboring Loeb Lorman parcels, the planned future extension of the bike path along the abandoned railroad corridor and the popular new Skate Park in nearby Ralph Park, it could be a key component in an exciting revitalization and transformation of that blighted area of the city.
Foundation leaders said Norris is pursuing grant opportunities and once Badgerland gets approval from the DNR, it will kick off a public portion of its capital campaign.
