FORT ATKINSON—The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation is accepting online applications for 41 different scholarships available to Fort Atkinson students.
The field-of-study scholarships for which graduating Fort Atkinson High School seniors may now apply include the Ben and Ada Hake Agriculture Scholarship, Jerome Hake Engineering Scholarship, Juanita Schreiner Memorial Scholarship and others.
The Hake agriculture scholarship is available to Fort Atkinson High School graduating seniors or former graduates who are pursuing a post-secondary education in the fields of agriculture, environmental science, or natural resources at either a four-year college or a one- or two-year program at a technical school. For 2023, $25,500 will be available for multiple awards.
The Hake Engineering scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School, former graduates, or residents of the Fort Atkinson area who are, or will be, pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in engineering at a college or university. Those studying electrical engineering are especially encouraged to apply. In 2023, $23,500 will be available for multiple awards.
The Schreiner scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School, as well as former graduates, who are, or plan to, pursue a college education in the fields of voice, organ, nursing or medicine. In 2023, $14,000 will be available for multiple awards.
The Maurice and Clara Staller Memorial Scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School who are planning to pursue a career in a medical field at a college in the state of Wisconsin. For 2023, $5,200 will be available for one award.
For more information about these and other scholarships offered by the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, visit www.fortfoundation.org and follow the links to the scholarship pages. Here, applicants will be guided to ‘Fort Scholarships’—an online application website that will walk them through the application process.
Also for more information, contact Sue Hartwick, the foundation’s executive director, at 920-563-3210 or 920-222-1191, or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
