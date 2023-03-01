This is the current Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works facility on the city’s southwest side. The campus is scheduled to be replaced by new structures. Design engineers were hired in recent days by the city.
Plans for a new Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works campus at the site of the current facility took a substantial step forward in recent days.
The city council unanimously approved hiring Angus Young Architects of Janesville for the design phase of the new campus at 700 James Place. The cost of design is not to exceed $475,000.
The city will pay for the design work using $100,000 from the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan and $375,000 from the general fund fund balance, city officials said. The city plans to reimburse the general fund by borrowing money in 2024.
City officials could break ground as early as 2024, according to Fort Atkinson Public Works Superintendent Tom Williamson.
The bidding process elicited four bids. Engberg Anderson Architects of Madison, Excel Engineering, Inc. of Fond du Lac, and Bloom Companies of Milwaukee also bid on the project.
“All firms provided well-rounded proposals and appeared to have competent staff and team members to provide the city with a quality public works facility,” Williamson said. “However, there was a wide range of fee totals proposed for the requested project.”
Angus Young Architects’ total fees were $475,000. Engberg Anderson Architects total fees, as proposed, were $577,810. Excel Engineering’s total fees, as proposed, were $987,000 and Bloom Companies’ were $1,077,000.
“Staff reached out to the two low bidders — Angus Young Architects and Engberg Anderson Architects — to better understand the bid details and design processes to be used,” Williamson said. “The goal was to determine if the cost of the project could be reduced.”
Meetings to investigate cost reduction took place the week of Feb. 6, according to Williamson.
“Staff requested each bidder submit their best and final fee proposal by Feb. 15 and Angus Young Architects revised its bid while Engberg Anderson opted to stay with its initial submittal,” Williamson said.
The Fort Atkinson City Council unanimously approved issuance of a request for proposal for architectural design and preparation of construction bid documents for a new public works operations facility on Jan. 3.
“This proposal included the design process, construction bidding process and final construction contracts within the 2023 calendar year,” Williamson said.
The public works staff prepared and released the RFP for public bid to five architectural firms and placed the request on QUEST CDN, an open-source nationwide public bid service.
“This proposed project represents a significant investment for the city,” Williamson said. “There are two phases of costs for the work. The first is the project architectural design and construction plan bid set preparation. Second is the project site development and construction phase.”
“This was an extremely competitive and thorough process,” said alderman Mason Becker.
“We’re really getting a fair bid,” Williamson said, adding the city’s acquisition of adjacent land appears set to take place, with closings expected in April and a proposed road vacation to come before the council, “soon.”
“Angus Young has very competent designers,” said Council President Chris Scherer. “We’ll get everything we’re looking for in our designs.”
The firm has also previously designed Stoughton’s public works department’s offices. City officials visited the department and were impressed, Scherer said.
