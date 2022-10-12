FORT ATKINSON—The Fort Atkinson City Council has found itself trying to balance the wishes of many in a north side neighborhood with what some local officials say are the best interests of the entire community to communicate.
Despite a petition from approximately 85 city residents who were against the project, the Fort Atkinson City Council last week approved a ground lease between the municipality and U.S. Cellular to allow a monopole cell tower to be placed near the 50-foot, blue water tower at 711 Zaffke St. The site is zoned institutional, but bumps up against a residential area.
In return for granting U.S. Cellular access to the property, the city will receive payments of $1,300 per month and this will be deposited into its general fund for the first five years of the lease. After that, the lease agreement, which runs for a total of 25 years, comes with 10 percent escalator clauses that arise every five years.
According to officials who work with U.S. Cellular, there is another tower on the north side of the city, as well as one on the Blackhawk building. The latter of these towers was installed over the past winter, but additional equipment is needed in Fort Atkinson to ensure consistent coverage.
The tower being proposed, according to U.S. Cellular, has the capability of supporting other cellular companies’ needs, should they wish to locate in Fort Atkinson at the site.
The Zaffke Street location has been researched by engineers who have determined that it is the best one to provide services that are needed. Engineers say the antenna array atop the Blackhawk building will mesh with the Zaffke Street antenna to blanket the currently inadequate coverage areas.
The Zaffke Street tower will be capable of supporting 5G antenna arrays and equipment.
An area next to this 50-foot-tall water tower on the north side of Fort Atkinson will be the location of a new U.S. Cellular cell phone tower that will soon stand at 70 feet.
The tower is required to be under construction by March 2023 and operational by March 2024.
Residents who signed a petition against placement of the tower and antenna on Zaffke Street said the structure is incompatible with adjacent land uses; it poses a danger to health, safety and welfare and it would reduce property values in the nearby neighborhood.
The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission recommended granting a permit for the tower on March 8. There is the 50-foot-tall, blue water tower already there, but the monopole would be separate.
According to information provided by the city, U.S. Cellular first identified the need for better cell phone coverage in the area in 2020. Its staff began discussions in 2021 with the city.
It was determined that the water tower can’t support the equipment that U.S. Cellular needs to improve service in the area, so the monopole is being proposed for the north side of the water tower, making it less visible to neighboring property owners.
In a letter to the Fort Atkinson City Council, Shruti Mada, senior manager of engineering with U.S. Cellular, said his firm is simply responding to a need to provide Fort Atkinson with the best 4G and 5G network service in its request to erect the monopole at the Zaffke Street site.
“Currently this area has had many customer complaints, and our engineering analysis shows there is a lack of coverage around Fort Atkinson,” Mata said. “Our engineering solution is to invest in three new tower locations. These additional towers are all required to provide seamless 4G and 5G coverage, and that includes this requested monopole location. This monopole is required to ensure good coverage in northwest Fort Atkinson, including Madison Avenue, Robert Street and Banker Road.”
Mata said U.S. Cellular can show, through coverage maps, that, “this additional location is essential to provide ubiquitous 4G and 5G service in Fort Atkinson.”
U.S. Cellular went on to say that its data shows that it has optimized this area to the extent possible, but the only solution moving forward is new coverage.
“Our data shows that Fort Atkinson has long been a problem area for our customers. The northwest Fort Atkinson site is critical to improve signal level and quality. Residents and business in this area have poor call reliability and slow data speeds because of the poor signal and quality,” U.S Cellular’s Senior Optimization Engineer Jeff Lohr said.
Lohr said the Fort Atkinson Police Department left as a business customer due to coverage issues.
“Our coverage maps show that the area to the south of the water tank has poor coverage, and we would also improve coverage around Fort Atkinson High School,” he said.
Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire acknowledged that police have suffered from poor coverage in the area and that the new tower “serves a need and the location and coverage meets the needs of the community,” while the 70-foot pole will be relatively well hidden behind the 50-foot-tall water tower.
Megan Hartwick of the council stressed that the matter was heavily reviewed at the city level and she understood residents’ concerns about it, but ultimately, if the city is to be focused on how it effectively needs to grow, placement of the tower serves the greater good.
“Everything is going to be in somebody’s backyard and we are not disregarding their thoughts,” she said, “but we have to weigh that against the needs of the city as a whole ... People need to know how much work has been put in on the city’s side to get every question answered.”
