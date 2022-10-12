FORT ATKINSON—The Fort Atkinson City Council has found itself trying to balance the wishes of many in a north side neighborhood with what some local officials say are the best interests of the entire community to communicate.

Despite a petition from approximately 85 city residents who were against the project, the Fort Atkinson City Council last week approved a ground lease between the municipality and U.S. Cellular to allow a monopole cell tower to be placed near the 50-foot, blue water tower at 711 Zaffke St. The site is zoned institutional, but bumps up against a residential area.

