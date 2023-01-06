Fort Atkinson leaders agreed this week to the purchase of 1.45 acres adjacent to the city’s DPW site at 700 James Place at a cost of $500,000.
The decision allows the city to take another step toward improving and expanding the ability of its public works department to function safely and efficiently.
Following approval of a plan for seeking requests for proposals for design of a new public works facility Tuesday, the Fort Atkinson City Council unanimously assented to the land purchase from 901 Janesville, LLC, which also owns the nearby Nasco property.
901 Janesville LLC is formally registered in Delaware, according to the Wisconsin Secretary of State’s business entity database. The name is also the address of the Nasco property: 901 Janesville Avenue.
The cost will be covered in part by the city’s general fund balance and reimbursed through future general obligation borrowing, city officials said.
If the city would decide not to expand the DPW facility at that site, there are options for selling it, including ones that could lead to residential development, according to alderpersons. To date, according to city officials, there has been no negative public input on the proposal to purchase the land for city industrial use.
Public works superintendent Tom Williamson provided background on the project. The city council met in closed session on Dec. 6 to consider the possible purchase.
“After that meeting, the city extended an offer to purchase the properties from the property owner,” he said. “That offer was accepted.”
The offer to purchase includes three parcels of land and part of a fourth for the amount of $500,000.
“Staff intends to use general fund balance to purchase the property with the intent to reimburse the general fund through proceeds from future borrowing in 2024,” Williamson said. “Staff will recommend that the city council adopt a resolution solidifying that intent within 18 months of the borrowing.”
The closing date for the land purchase is March 28.
