Tawney Hadler got involved in debate because she loved to talk. Andrew Meacham and Ellie Emrick joined the debate team to get better at speaking in public.
These Fort Atkinson students, along with fellow national qualifier Aiden Wirth, certainly have succeeded in that goal, ascending through multiple levels of competition to qualify for nationals through the National Speech and Debate Association.
Meacham is a senior, Emrick and Hadler juniors, and Wirth is a sophomore.
All are part of the active Fort Atkinson Debate Team, which has excelled in its five years of existence, though it saw participation drop a little during the pandemic-era virtual shift.
The debaters compete in pairs, but those pairs shift during the year so that everyone learns to work together.
The debate season began in August with a week-long workshop which served to ground team members in the rules and requirements of debate.
“Just like with the football team, if you waited until the school year started, you’d already be behind,” said debate co-advisor Dan Hansen, who oversees the team with his wife Becky.
Teams have to research and speak on multiple subjects throughout the year, with the first debate topic announced in September.
This year, local debaters have had to delve into the following topics:
First, they debated the Baltic States’ relationship with NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization).
Then they learned all about cryptocurrency and the issues surrounding this new form of payment.
The state competition involved yet another topic.
As of last week, they had yet to learn the new topic national qualifiers would be debating. They did have a list of potential topics, however, among them:
Whether the United Nations should have a standing army;
Whether AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) will be an effective deterrent against Chinese expansion;
Whether the harms of online gambling outweigh the benefits; and
Whether ranked-choice voting increases third-party access to the political process.
Signing up for debate brings with it a big time commitment. Competitions take place two to three Saturdays a month.
This year, the season has been virtual. Pre-pandemic, the team would have traveled to different locations to compete on site, but planners had no idea what the COVID conditions would be over the year and determined it would be easier to schedule an entirely virtual year than to pivot mid-course if infection levels increased.
The Fort Atkinson students competed not only within the state of Wisconsin, but also took part in some national tournaments such as the Dowqling Paradigm in Iowa.
To qualify for state, students have to have winning records at different tournaments.
The state competition took place in January, with the top-ranked teams earning spots in the national competition, which will take place Memorial Day weekend.
Nationals is a two-day affair, with competition extending about 12 hours a day.
On Saturday, hundreds of teams will start out, going through five rounds of competition, and the top echelon of those competitors will survive to compete Sunday.
Hansen said he is incredibly proud of his debaters and the hard work they have put in.
He said the local team embraces all levels, from newcomers who just are developing their skills to seasoned debaters like this year’s four national qualifiers.
Meacham, in his fourth year with the team, said he joined to become better at public speaking.
“I was super shy and horrible at speaking in front of people,” Meacham said. “Through debate, I gained those skills and it actually became fun. It’s no longer about the skills. I’m sticking with it because of the great coaches and all of the people I have gotten to know through the program. It’s really rewarding.”
Emrick said she too joined debate to get better at public speaking, but swiftly her motivation became the incredible amount of knowledge she was gaining, not only about public speaking but also about the world and how it works.
At the same time, she said, the club was such a fun group, and working together formed great friendships.
Hadler has been with the team three years.
“I was already good at public speaking, and I felt this would be a relaxing activity, something I’d be good at and could enjoy,” Hadler said.
She said the group has become a “community” for her, and she really enjoys spending time with the team, traveling and learning new things.
“Yes, the competitions can be stressful, but it’s also really rewarding to get through that together,” Hadler said.
“I love that everybody has such diverse perspectives,” Emrick said. “It makes the group stronger.”
The national qualifiers said they have gained a lot of “intangible” benefits from being on the team as well: research skills, interpersonal skills, organizational skills.
“When you start working as a pair, you don’t know how to divvy up your prep time,” Hadler said. “You have to figure out who handles what. You start working really smoothly together, and then you get a new partner and you have to figure it out all over.
“It’s always a process, but it’s really interesting,” she said.
“The learning curve is steep, but we have the support of an incredible team,” Emrick said.
“We don’t have a massive team in terms of size,” Meacham said. “But having a small group, we really work well together. Because of those bonds, we have a solid chance to do well, and even if we don’t advance, we help each other.”
