November safety patrol
Pictured left to right: Violet Jones, Purdy; Bella Niebuhr, Barrie; Kalen Draeger, Barrie; Keagan Lilly, Rockwell; Suri Rao, Rockwell; Tonkhoa Daosuk, Luther and Ameleigha Burkhalter.

 Contributed

The Fort Atkinson Elementary Schools held its monthly safety patrol lunch.

November Safety patrol students from Barrie, Luther, Purdy and Rockwell elementary schools united for a McDonald’s meal.

