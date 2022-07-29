The Fort Farmers Market is partnering with Blodgett Pet & Garden Center for its second evening market, Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.
This specialty market, which focuses on local crafters and artisans, will feature live music, food vendors, and an on-site beer tasting, organized by the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club.
Entitled “An Evening in the Garden,” the event aims to entertain customers who may not be able to attend the traditional Saturday markets while giving vendors the opportunity to reach new audiences. The location lends itself to more of a reception atmosphere, where guests are invited to enjoy the scenery and sample food and beer while shopping. Blodgetts will also be offering samples of their wine selections.
Live music will be performed by The Ad Hoc Trio, a musical collaboration of folk, pop, country, and traditional songs; and The Jason Thomas Band, a contemporary folk group from Fort Atkinson, whose unique instrumentation lend themselves to modern reinterpretations of various music styles, from classic rock to pop, country, and alternative.
Shoppers can enjoy browsing the jewelry, pottery, baked goods and homemade treasures from new and familiar farmer market vendors, located throughout the outdoor garden center.
Food vendors like Good2Go, Kent’s Big Bar, Carla’s Catering, and the local FFA will all be on hand to provide a variety of dinner choices. Blodgett’s indoor store will be open during the market with extended hours.
The Fort Atkinson Rotary Club is partnering with the mark to feature a beer tasting, where guests can enjoy samples from East Troy Brewery, Hubbleton Brewery, and Sunshine Brewing Company.
A map of vendors will soon be available on the Fort Farmers Market website. Those who have not yet registered to participate may do so by contacting the Fort Farmers Market Manager at manager.fortfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
