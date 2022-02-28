On Sunday morning, Feb. 27, the City of Fort Atkinson experienced a sewer line backup, resulting in the discharge of untreated sewage near the entrance to Rock River Park.
City crews were notified of the situation and the discharge was stopped in less than 60 minutes. It is estimated that between 8,000 and 12,000 gallons were released.
Sewage was contained within the roadside swale at the entrance to Rock River Park, but between 5,000 and 9,000 gallons of liquid waste flowed under the road into the adjacent pond. The volume of natural water in the pond is estimated at 280,000 gallons.
City crews removed 3,000 gallons of sewage on site during cleanup.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was notified of the release immediately and was on site to assess impacts. The pond is not connected to the Rock River at current water levels.
Risks to public health were deemed low. Both situations continue to be monitored and assessed today to ensure all concerns have been evaluated and cleanup measures employed.
The road entrance to Rock River Park will remain closed as crews repair the damaged sewer line and complete the final cleanup. The park remains open to foot traffic in all other areas. Repair and cleanup should be completed by the end of the day Tuesday, March 1.
Residents are reminded that they never should flush any fats, oil or grease down the drains. These materials, along with trash and other items labeled “wipes” or “flush-able” should be disposed of with other household trash.
These materials cause blockages, leading to backups in homes and businesses, and in this case, Rock River Park.
Residents who would like additional information may contact Director of Public Works Andy Selle at (920) 563-7760 or aselle@fortatkinsonwi.net.
