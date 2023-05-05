Fort Atkinson Farmers Market returns Saturday

The Fort Farmers Market is back for the spring and summer, taking place every Saturday morning across from the Dwight Foster Public Library, at 19 E. Milwaukee Ave. W. This Daily Union file photo shows Carol Huppert, left, and Trudianne Thom at a Fort Farmers Market in 2020.
The kick-off for the 2023 Fort Farmers Market spring and summer season begins Saturday. The market will be from 8 a.m. — noon every Saturday until October.
This year’s vendors will be supplying a great variety of locally grown and sourced produce, flowers, meats, eggs, crafts, and more, according to a release.
“We have a good variety of vendors and products this year! You’ll see old favorites and new faces,” Fort Farmers Market Manager Haley Kessler wrote in a release.
Snap and EBT payments will be accepted for shoppers purchasing produce, meats, eggs, and most other food.
Visitors to the market will also get to enjoy free live music from local bands and crafts for the kids.
Select Saturdays will have special events taking place. For instance, Saturday, May 13 will feature some special activities in honor of poet Lorine Niedecker’s 120th birthday. On that day, authors will be allowed to sell their books at the market alongside food and crafts vendors.
Visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website to view more information or to sign up to be a market vendor.
