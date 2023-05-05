Fort Atkinson Farmers Market returns Saturday
The Fort Farmers Market is back for the spring and summer, taking place every Saturday morning across from the Dwight Foster Public Library, at 19 E. Milwaukee Ave. W. This Daily Union file photo shows Carol Huppert, left, and Trudianne Thom at a Fort Farmers Market in 2020.

The kick-off for the 2023 Fort Farmers Market spring and summer season begins Saturday. The market will be from 8 a.m. — noon every Saturday until October.

This year’s vendors will be supplying a great variety of locally grown and sourced produce, flowers, meats, eggs, crafts, and more, according to a release.

