The Fort Atkinson Fire Department has begun the process of acquiring new equipment and is preparing to hire new staff this fall ahead of the addition of EMS services in 2023.
Mike Lawrence, division chief of EMS and training, said in an interview with the Daily Union that the public safety referendum, which was approved in April, mainly was proposed to solve staffing issues at the department. Lawrence said the paid-on-call model the department uses is outdated and is optimal for 200 to 250 calls per year, but about 530 calls were received last year alone, which has put a strain on the department’s service.
The addition of EMS services at the department guarantees the station will be staffed with at least five people at all times and the paid-on-call requests will be reduced to about 250 calls per year. The increased staffing at the department also will improve call response time to somewhere between 60 and 90 seconds.
“Another benefit from adding EMS is we will get out the door probably within anywhere between 60 to 90 seconds for a call,” Lawrence said. “Today, it’s not uncommon for us to be sitting here in the truck waiting anywhere between seven to 10 minutes before we actually leave the station.”
With the EMS services set to begin in less than seven months, everything seems on track at this point, he added.
The department has started to prepare by purchasing new and upgraded equipment. These purchases include two ambulances, a light rescue vehicle, new stretchers, a medical stair chair, and a medical monitor and defibrillator.
“Everything seems to be right on track currently. We’ve been fortunate so far. We were fortunate to find and obtain that model ambulance because if we hadn’t been able to do that, it might have been a struggle,” Lawrence said. “If you order a new ambulance right now, it’s probably a one- or two-year wait, so we’ve been very fortunate in acquiring everything when we did.”
In addition to new equipment, the department is set to hire six new full-time firefighter/paramedics and six full-time firefighter/EMTs, which he said will be done later this year with the employees beginning in December.
The referendum that designated the addition of EMS services was narrowly passed — 52.39% (1,293 votes) in favor versus 45.66% (1,127 votes) against — and allotted $500,000 for an EMS start-up budget. This budget includes lines for new equipment, equipment upgrades, EMT training and new station furnishings.
The funding for the start-up budget was provided by a $250,000 grant from the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation and $250,000 in pandemic grant funds from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.
On top of the start-up funds, the new EMS services are projected to cost about $760,000 per year, which will be paid for with an increase in property taxes.
