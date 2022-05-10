The Fort Atkinson Fire Department is set to acquire two new vehicles by the end of 2022 and another vehicle in 2024 as the department prepares to add EMS services at the start of 2023.
The purchases include a light rescue vehicle and associated equipment for $425,223, a used ambulance for $30,000 and a new ambulance for $263,448. All three purchases will be made using money already budgeted for the department.
During the meeting, Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said the department got rid of its previous heavy rescue vehicle in 2021 because it was in poor condition and unsafe.
While the city allocated funds to purchase a new rescue vehicle in 2023, Rausch said new chassis are difficult to obtain due to supply chain shortages and the earliest a new chassis can be acquired is 2024.
He also said the department would like to purchase a light rescue vehicle rather than another heavy rescue vehicle because the plan is to use the truck as a utility vehicle for non-emergency response.
Following an approved referendum in April that will add EMS services to the fire department, Rausch said the department determined that it needs two ambulances to serve the community adequately, leading to the decision to search for a used ambulance for purchase.
Rausch said there isn’t a need for a new truck because the ambulance will be used sparingly for between 25 and 50 calls each year. The department found a 2004 GMC Kodiak Osage ambulance with just over 65,000 miles in Ohio for $32,000, but the price was negotiated down to $30,000 because the truck needs new rear tires.
Due to the chassis shortage, the department searched for an already-completed new ambulance to purchase rather than waiting until 2024 to get a new ambulance. The department found a demonstration vehicle with about 10,000 miles that was available for purchase at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association’s convention in March.
Although the ambulance is a bit more expensive than initially budgeted for, Rausch said the cost only would increase due to inflation if the department waited for a new one to be built. The difference between the allocated budget and the cost of the ambulance is being covered with donations from Firehouse Subs and Jones Dairy Farm.
The purchase of all three vehicles was approved unanimously during the city council’s May 3 meeting.
