Walking downtown Fort Atkinson, residents will see various types of scarecrows in front of local businesses.
These scarecrows are part of the first annual Fort Atkinson After School Clubs Scarecrow Decorating Contest.
“We wanted to see students more involved in fundraisers versus simply asking for donations or sponsorships,” said Erin Patterson, owner of Paddy’s Coughlin Pub who brought this contest to life after discussion during a retail and business community meeting.
Each participating business sponsored $150 for supplies and students were asked to do the creating, the designing and the delivery of the scarecrow to the business. Students who had money left over were able to keep that money towards their club or sport.
“The goal is to get kids involved in their own fundraising and businesses get promotion and more traffic,” said Patterson.
The scarecrow with the most votes wins. Community members vote by putting money in voting boxes. Each location has a voting box inside or outside their business. Each dollar donated counts as a vote.
Monday is the last day to vote for your favorite scarecrow. The team or club with the most dollars is declared the winner but as Patterson said, “everyone wins since all are getting funding.”
The scarecrows will go back to their team at the end of the event.
Listed are the businesses and the club or team the business sponsored with. Paddy’s, Cross-Country; Tuttle’s, Boy’s Volleyball; Krueger’s, Girl’s Volleyball; Chamber, American Sign Language and GSA; Rock River Lanes, Girl’s Golf; Fort Tax, Boy’s Soccer; Five Star, German Club; Faces on Main, POMS; PremierBank, Debate; Big Bluestem, FAHS Theatre Club; Band, Tailor Made; Empowered Wellness, Girl’s Softball; Salty Buffalo, FFA; Dude’s Card Shop, National Art Honor Society; Gallery on Main, FAHS Voices.
