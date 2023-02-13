top story hot Fort Atkinson High School hosts 27th annual Fort Show Choir Showcase Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Feb 13, 2023 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Nicole Eithun Buy Now The 4th Street Singers. Nicole Eithun Buy Now Nicole Eithun Buy Now Nicole Eithun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FORT ATKINSON — Family members cheered on the Fort Atkinson Middle School 4th Street Singers, Show Choir, with signs and flowers in hand Friday evening.The group performed in exhibition at the 27th annual Fort Show Choir Showcase at the Fort Atkinson High School.On Friday, Sauk Prairie Middle School won first place and DeForest Area Middle School won second.On Saturday, Mundelein High School won grand champion. Sauk Prairie High School received first runner up and Nennah High School received second runner up. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Singer Fort Show School Show Choir High Street Showcase Choir Hand Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
